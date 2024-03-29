Highlights Jonathan Isaac is Orlando's X-Factor: Offers versatility & impact on defense in a young Magic team.

Isaac contributes to a top-tier Orlando defense, reduces opponent scoring & forces crucial turnovers.

Orlando's post-season potential heavily relies on Isaac's high-level performance & defensive prowess.

One of the most surprising teams in the 2023-24 season, the Orlando Magic are looking to make waves this postseason. Despite suffering injuries to different players throughout the year, Orlando has persevered by maintaining a top-five spot in the Eastern Conference.

Their roster is filled with talented, interchangeable threats that lock in on both sides of the ball. Five-year veteran forward Jonathan Isaac is the perfect representation of Orlando's style of play.

After missing two seasons while recovering from an ACL tear, Isaac returned to action in 2022-23. However, he was limited to just 11 games as a result of a torn adductor. This season, Isaac has played the most games since his second NBA campaign back in 2018-19. His incredible impact, particularly on the defensive end, pushes Orlando's potential to new heights as the postseason approaches.

Isaac Is Orlando's X-Factor

Avg. 7.0 ppg and 4.4 in just 15.3 minutes per game

Since being drafted by the Magic back in 2017, the word "potential" has most commonly been associated with Isaac. At Florida State, he flashed a level of brilliance as a two-way player that enticed scouts.

Early on, Isaac made defense his calling card. By year three, he was putting up almost 12 points and seven rebounds per game while also contributing over two blocks and 1.5 steals. He was on an upward trajectory towards stardom before being derailed by an ACL tear in 2020. With Isaac out for an extended period, Orlando struggled to win at a consistent rate, but it also represented an opportunity to rebuild through the draft.

In subsequent years, the Magic steadily restructured their roster with franchise cornerstones like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

With Banchero and Wagner leading the way, Isaac gradually recovered and fully integrated back into the team. In 2023-24, his role is a hybrid forward/center in Coach Jamahl Mosley's second unit - Isaac is a versatile defensive stopper who fits right into the framework of Orlando's other, tall wings.

At 6'11, Isaac can handle the ball in a pinch but is also adept at finishing in the lane and knocking down open threes on offense. With Banchero, Waagner, and others carrying the load offensively though, Isaac settled back into familiar territory as a terror on the defensive end.

Jonathan Isaac's Career Numbers Season Games Played PPG RPG BPG SPG Field Goal% 2017-18 27 5.4 3.7 1.1 1.2 37.9% 2018-19 75 9.6 5.5 1.3 0.8 42.9% 2019-20 34 11.9 6.8 2.3 1.6 47.0% 2022-23 11 5.0 4.0 0.4 1.3 41.5% 2023-24 50 7.0 4.4 1.2 0.7 52.4%

In just over 15 minutes per night, he's averaging over a block per game. With the ability to slot in at, and check nearly every position, Isaac has free rein to make plays in the passing lanes and at the rim. He's a strong contributor to a stingy Orlando defense that ranks in the top half (five) in the entire league. His understanding of how/when to blitz his matchup is boosted by excellent length, athleticism, and recovery.

His tremendous attributes are aided by improved instincts that complement Banchero and Wagner when playing at center. Coach Mosley has plenty of ways to mix Isaac within multiple lineups, which often pays off dividends throughout games.

Isaac's A Critical Part Of Every Orlando Lineup

Defensive Rating Improves With Isaac On the Floor

Isaac's recent offensive stretch is an encouraging sign as the 2023-24 season wraps up. He doesn't often look to score, but when he does, it's an instant reminder of the tantalizing upside he showcased during his first few years in the league. Isaac's a nice slasher who can find buckets offcuts and in transition. A near 40 percent shooter from beyond the arc (on just two attempts per night), look for hs aggression to heighten in crucial spots in the postseason.

After earning Coach Mosley's trust on the defensive end, Isaac's opportunities have opened up on the other end. In unit two, scoring Sixth Man Cole Anthony is generally the focal point, so Isaac's prowess as a corner shooter and cutter should open up lots of spots for easy scores.

Orlando Magic Lineup Combinations • 2023-24 Season Lineup Defensive Rating Net Rating G. Harris - J. Isaac - M. Wagner - C. Anthony - F. Wagner 90.3 21.1 J. Ingles - J. Isaac - M. Wagner - C. Anthony - F. Wagner 103.4 21.4 J. Ingles - J. Isaac - M. Wagner - C. Anthony - A. Black 100.6 30.8

When healthy, you are hard-pressed to find someone as capable as Isaac is as a two-way player off the bench. When the playoffs start, teams usually shorten their rotations and favor better continuity over rest. At the same time, it's also usually when defense is more prioritized. When playing a team over a seven-game series, action is usually slowed down, which plays into the hands of a defensive-minded squad like Orlando.

Isaac will likely experience an uptick in minutes when the Magic kick off their first-round series: expect him to be in the 20-25 range. Recently, both his time on the court and production have increased. Over his last few games, Isaac has averaged over 20 minutes per night, highlighted by a 25-point, 7-rebound performance in a victory over the Sacramento Kings. He maximized his play in just 23 minutes off the bench, which is a critical theme for both him and Orlando going into the playoffs.

In their first postseason appearance since the 2020 Bubble, Orlando is equipped with enough pieces to make things interesting in the East. It won't happen without Isaac playing at a high level, however. If Orlando's X-Factor continues to trend upward, the sky is the limit.

Though his offense is icing on the cake most nights, Isaac's defense is undeniable and should keep him relevant down the stretch versus difficult teams. It remains to be seen how far the young Magic can go, but Isaac's experience and poise could prove a tremendous difference-maker.