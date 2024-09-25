Southampton are set to lose recruitment analyst Jonathan Kaye who has informed his colleagues that he will be joining Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

Kaye has been with the Saints since 2021, but following a common theme for the Premier League club, he's set to move on. Arsenal are the winner of his signature as Southampton undergo a bit of a reshuffle in the background at St Mary's Stadium.

Arsenal, as they hope to battle for the Premier League title, have focused heavily on building the right squad for Mikel Arteta. They wouldn't be able to do so without a highly skilled set of staff behind the scenes, so adding to their recruitment team is just as important as signing players.

Jonathan Kaye to Join Arsenal

He will link up with the first-team

According to a report from The Athletic, Kaye is 'set to join Arsenal' after informing his Southampton colleagues that he will be leaving the South Coast club. Kaye has been with the Saints since 2021 after being appointed by former director of football Matt Crocker.

The recruitment analyst has played a role in the signings of Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento in the past, while he also worked with manager Russell Martin previously. The duo were both at Milton Keynes Dons together between 2018 and 2019, while Kaye's previous role before joining Southampton was with Cambridge.

It's been a common theme in recent months - staff members heading through the exit door - as Jack Chapman and Simon Jones both departed to join Tottenham Hotspur. Jason Wilcox also left the club earlier this year to make the move to Southampton, so there has been plenty of change behind the scenes at St Mary's.

Although Kaye isn't a staff member who's going to be having a major impact day-to-day on the training ground, having to regularly replace some of the backroom team on a regular basis is a tough situation for the Saints. Unfortunately, it's a risk they take when hiring top-level staff who could seek to climb in the ladder in English football.

Tyler Dibling Attracting Premier League Interest

Man Utd, Tottenham, and Newcastle keen

According to a report from HITC, Man Utd, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur recently had scouts to watch young winger Tyler Dibling play against Ipswich Town. The 18-year-old is enjoying a seriously impressive start to life in senior football and it's no surprise to see clubs beginning to circle.

As it stands, there's an argument to suggest that Dibling is in the right environment to develop and continue progressing. Martin is giving the youngster plenty of opportunities to impress, whereas a move to a bigger club could see him sitting on the fringes. Interestingly, Dibling did get his big transfer back in 2022, joining Chelsea, but he quickly returned to Southampton after just two months after failing to settle.