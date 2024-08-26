Key Takeaways It could be time for young talent like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski to shine with roster changes.

The Golden State Warriors ’ 2024-25 NBA season may look a little bit different from seasons’ past with their championship trio no longer after Klay Thompson departed from the team.

However, with Jonathan Kuminga one of the players set to benefit from this roster shake up, league insider Mark Medina feels that allowing him a year in his new role could benefit both him, and the Warriors, when it comes to contract extension negotiations.

Time for Youngsters To Shine

Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski both expected to see increased playing time

With the trio of Stephen Curry , Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the core who helped lead the Warriors to four NBA titles, no longer together after Thompson’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks , this has opened up the door for some of Golden State’s younger talents to rise up the ranks and take on larger roles.

It is widely expected that second-year guard Brandin Podziemski could be one of the leading candidates to slot into the vacant starting guard spot alongside veteran Curry, after he proved to be one of the standouts of the 2023-24 campaign, and was the Dubs’ most efficient player, with a net efficiency of 5.9.

Brandin Podziemski vs. Buddy Hield (2023-24 Season) Category Brandin Podziemski Buddy Hield PPG 9.2 12.1 AST 3.7 2.8 REB 5.8 3.2 FG% 45.4 43.6 3P% 38.5 38.6

But, there will be competition for that spot, with the Warriors having completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for Buddy Hield - touted as one of their best roster moves of the summer - which means that the Warriors now have the NBA’s two leaders in most three-pointers made over the last five seasons.

One of the boldest predictions for the Warriors’ fortunes next season is that four-time All-Star Green could eventually be forced into taking a role off the bench, which opens up the door for 21-year-old Kuminga to assume an outright starting role, having suited up 46 times of his 74 games played in the starting five, largely as a result of Green having to serve various suspensions.

This season could be particularly important for Kuminga, with he and teammate Moses Moody both eligible for maximum rookie extensions worth roughly five-years, $225 million, with the Warriors having until October 21 to extend their players.

However, the last time they were in this position, it was with Jordan Poole , and less than a year later, he was traded out of Golden State and to the Washington Wizards , which, in hindsight, the Warriors were lucky to be able to offload such a big contract.

Warriors Are ‘Intrigued’ With Kuminga’s Athleticism, Defensive Improvements

Medina argues that the Warriors are thought to be fascinated by the 22-year-old’s athleticism, as well as the improvements he has made on defense over the last year, though they are still in wait-and-see mode over his consistency on the offensive front, despite having also shown some improvements there.

Furthermore, the journalist makes the case that the Warriors are being considerate of their cap limitations, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to come to an extension agreement this season, as it could be more cost-effective in the long-term.

“On one hand, the Warriors, rightfully so, are very intrigued with his athleticism and his improvement as a defender. They're still looking for him to be more consistent as a shooter and a playmaker, even though he's shown strides in that. And then, on the other hand, they have to weigh cap considerations. When you're looking at the market here, it wouldn't be surprising that they do agree to an extension, because a lot of times, it's easier to just agree to an extension and then deal with problems later.”

Kuminga Could Yet Determine His Own Worth

Whilst Medina wouldn’t be surprised if the Warriors did come to an agreement with Kuminga now, he also argues that it could benefit both parties if they were to wait another season.

For the Warriors, it could allow them some necessary time to clear out some cap space whilst simultaneously seeing how he performs in what will be an increased role next season. For Kuminga, he could even play his way into the full max extension if he is to have a breakout season.

“It also could be a benefit to both sides if they wait a year, because this buys some time for the Warriors to clear some cap space, and also see how well Jonathan Kuminga continues to develop, because he's going to have an increased role, even more given the fact that Klay Thompson isn’t on the team, even though different positions, but just as far as the increased importance of having him. And, on Kuminga’s side, if he has a breakout season, his number could go up higher for next season. I'm very conflicted with this answer, it could go either way, but if I had to make a prediction, I could see them punting for next season and having this extension next year.”

On An Upwards Trajectory

Could turn out to be the future of the Warriors

Due to Green's various suspensions last season, Kuminga saw a career-high 26.3 minutes of averaqge game time per game on the court, significantly up from his career average of 21.5 minutes per contest.

With such opportunity, he really showcased his development since joining the Warriors as a rookie back in 2021, where he recorded a career-high 16.1 points per contest - good enough to be Golden State's third-leading scorer of the campaign - where he shot 52.9 percent from the field on 11.6 field goal attempts - almost double the attempts than that of any other season.

He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while he also finished the regular season with a plus-1.7 plus/minus, all of which were career-highs.

Jonathan Kuminga - Career Development Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 GP 70 67 74 PPG 9.3 9.9 16.1 RPG 3.3 3.4 4.8 APG 0.9 1.9 2.2 FG% 51.3 52.5 52.9

Defensively, he was solid in Green's absence, where when his opponents were less than 10 feet away from the basket and were guarded by the forward, they would be restricted to just 56. 2 percent shooting from their 4.7 attempts, down 58.9 percent from their season average, for a swing of 2.8 percent in his favor.

Kuminga would also have success in defending from further out, where from shots taken from above 15 feet away from the basket, he would hold his opponents to just 35.5 percent shooting, 1.8 percent lower than their average of 37.4 percent.

Overall, he finished the season with a minus-1.8 percentage difference, meaning his opponents would struggle more to drain their field goal attempts (45.9 percent) when facing the 22-year-old, than their season average (47.7 percent), highlighting the strides he has made on the defensive side of the ball.

As such, with Kuminga expected to take on an even larger role in the upcoming season, there is both optimism, and expectation, that the forward will take his game to an even greater level, which will hopefully help keep the Warriors in playoff contention as they undergo this transition period.

