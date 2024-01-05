Highlights

Kuminga's frustrations hit a breaking point when he was benched for the final 18 minutes of a game against the Nuggets.

Despite Kuminga's recent emergence, Kerr has expressed doubts about his compatibility with Andrew Wiggins.

Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly lost faith in Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, believing that he won't reach his full potential on the team.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Kuminga's frustrations grew to another level when he was benched for the final 18 minutes of the Warriors' Jan. 4 game against the Denver Nuggets.

After the game, one of the sources revealed that "[Thursday night] was the straw that broke the camel's back," referencing to Kuminga's waning patience with Kerr and the Warriors organization.

After the game, Kerr addressed Kuminga's late-game absence.

"He was playing great. His normal time to go back in would have been around the five-six-minute mark (of the fourth quarter). [Andrew Wiggins] was playing great, we were rolling, were up 18, 19, whatever it was. So we just stayed with him. Then at that [later] point, it didn’t feel like the right thing to do. He had been sitting for a while. So I stayed with the group that was out there, and obviously, we couldn’t close it out.”

Kuminga finished the game with 16 points on 71.4 percent shooting, four rebounds, and four assists. His final moments of the game came with six minutes left in the third quarter when he converted an and-1 finish.

Since Draymond Green was suspended, Kuminga has stepped up mightily, averaging 14.5 points on 55.6 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Despite the 21-year-old's recent emergence as a veritable rotation piece, Kerr, in late December, said he and Wiggins didn't play well together and would likely not share the court until they could find a way to complement each other.

"Their numbers are not good together, frankly. They’re very redundant. So the tape and the numbers haven’t been great. But we recognize, too, that we have a level that we need to get to really compete at the highest level. And if those two guys can coexist on the floor, it does give us an elevated athleticism and elevated potential. But we have to find the right combination of people around those two.”

Wiggins, on the other hand, has experienced a middling season and even in Green's absence hasn't been as good as Kuminga. In the nine games he's played since the suspension began, he's averaged 10.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. While he's connecting on 34.5 percent of his threes, he's still a shell of his former self.

Kuminga had previously voiced his confusion regarding his role on the team and, following the Warriors' Christmas Day game, expressed his disappointment with his usage.

"Sometimes, I come out the game not knowing what I did,” Kuminga said. “And that messes with my head. It’s like, ‘What they want me to do?’ I can pass and I can do different s**t."

Moses Moody also frustrated with his role

Unsatisfied with inconsistent playing time

The Warriors are also dealing with frustration with Moses Moody, another rotation player unsatisfied with his role within the team and the inconsistent playing time.

According to Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game, Moody's camp isn't happy with his current situation.

“The people around Moses are frustrated with the lack of a role and consistency.”

Although Moody's been averaging 18.0 minutes per game this season, the amount of time he actually plays in games can fluctuate greatly.

Over his last five games, he's appeared in games for as little as three minutes and as much as 19.

Moses Moody – Year-to-Year Progression Seasons Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % 2021-22 4.4 1.5 0.4 43.7 2022-23 4.8 1.7 0.8 47.6 2023-24 8.2 3.2 0.9 47.7

While Moody has seen his scoring go up, it hasn't made that big of a difference for the Warriors, who are actively looking to improve ahead of the deadline. With it being just over a month away, Golden State will certainly look to move him and Kuminga to both give them the playing time they feel they deserve and improve the Warriors' chances of pushing for another title.