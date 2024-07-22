Highlights Jonathan Kuminga showed potential for growth in the 2023-24 season and is poised for further development with the Golden State Warriors.

His key focus areas include offensive aggression and defensive consistency to elevate his game.

At just 22 years old, Kuminga has displayed promising skills that, if further developed, could establish him as a star player.

Last season, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga had more opportunities to show what he can do in meaningful action, and it was a year when he had more looks offensively. Kuminga appeared in 74 games, and posted 46 starts in that time.

There were more flashes of big-time potential in the 2023-24 campaign from him, and going into his fourth year, he could seemingly be set for another step forward with Golden State. He has to round out his game more to get to another level in years ahead, but he's a young player that has shown he has plenty of ability already.

If Kuminga can put it together, he could be a star.

With that sort of thing in mind, it was telling that near the end of last month, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that "Kuminga will likely be a Warrior moving forward unless he's needed in a trade package for an All-NBA player," so it seems realistic Kuminga is with Golden State long term. One will have to see how things play out, though, as Lauri Markkanen , for instance, has seemingly been mentioned as a potential trade target for Golden State of late.

But, if he were to stick around and possibly be extended by the Warriors, it's clear Kuminga has to keep making strides this season. And in that sense, Kuminga being on-point in two areas in his fourth year would make a difference.

Kuminga Needs to Continuously Be on Attack Mode

Kuminga is at his best when he's getting downhill

For Kuminga’s development, he’ll have to keep working on his perimeter shooting. If he’s able to be more of a threat from the outside, it could work wonders for his game over time.

That aside, Kuminga is a gifted driver and attacker, and no matter who is on the court for Golden State or for the opponent, Kuminga is going to be one of the top vertical threats from getting downhill. He really showed that last season and looked more comfortable as the year progressed.

One of the clear keys for Kuminga should be having a continual attack mindset.

Even with Golden State being a ball-and-man movement-focused group, Kuminga should always be thinking of getting into the paint when the opportunities present themselves. He’s such a force when he gets two feet there.

Jonathan Kuminga - 2023-24 Offensive/Scoring Stats Category Stats PTS 16.1 FTM/FTA 3.0/4.0 TS% 59.8% USG% 24.1% PAINT POINTS 10.0

Kuminga's frame, suddenness, and athletic abilities can make him a mismatch to have to deal with as a slashing threat. Whether it's quick attacks after ball-swings, or as a roller, he is difficult to handle with momentum and space to operate. It's evident that Kuminga can do damage when he's getting inside.

He averaged 10.0 paint points per outing last season, and converted 72.9 percent of his restricted area shot attempts, per NBA.com’s shooting data. And he's displayed some solid touch on attempts in the mid-paint as well, which he should continue to improve on as he gets more reps in the league.

Improving his perimeter shot would be a major boost for Kuminga's offense. But with his downhill driving skill set and the shot creation tools inside the arc he has exhibited, getting in the paint and to the free throw line should always be the priority for him. He is tough to handle in those scenarios, and he got to the free throw line a bunch last year, at 5.5 attempts per-36 minutes.

Kuminga Needs to Establish More Defensive Consistency

Kuminga can help set the tone on that end if he's locked in

Secondly, it’d pay off for Kuminga to be more consistent on the defensive end.

He has shown he can be a difference-maker on that end of the court, and with his frame, explosion and length, he has the ability to defend a variety of positions. Kuminga has all the tools to play at a high level defensively, and he’s shown he can be more than up to the task in recent seasons.

There’s still room for improvement, though. Last season, he had issues at times with his positioning on-ball, which led to him conceding looks he wasn’t giving up as much before and that led to some more inconsistencies with his on-ball play.

With Kuminga’s athletic tools, it doesn’t seem unrealistic to believe he can shore that sort of stuff up moving forward. And on the plus side, Kuminga has also shown he can provide his share of defensive playmaking, when he is locked in.

He had a block rate of 1.7 percent last season, and a steal rate of 1.4 percent. Through three seasons, he has had a block rate of 1.8 percent and a steal rate of 1.3 percent. Kuminga can be a legitimate presence on the weak side to can swat away interior attempts, and his length can make him a formidable player to try to shoot over in the paint when he’s playing with high hands.

All things considered, while Kuminga has to be more consistent game-to-game looking onward on both ends, he is set to enter just his age-22 season in 2024-25. If he can demonstrate more shooting growth to go with his tools, he could be a star-level player.

Kuminga could be in line for an extension with the Warriors in the near future. If he can build on this past season, he could prove to be a worthy investment for Golden State in years to come as a physical, two-way forward who can help in multiple ways.