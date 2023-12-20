Highlights Warriors may consider trading Jonathan Kuminga if a "missing piece" player becomes available before the trade deadline.

Kuminga has a new opportunity to showcase his development as a starter in the absence of Draymond Green.

The Warriors are looking for Kuminga to become a consistent and reliable member of the rotation to solidify his future with the team.

For much of the 2023 off-season, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was the subject of many trade rumors after a subpar sophomore season.

Looking to play a larger role in the rotation this season, though, and with the absence of Draymond Green indefinitely, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that while the Warriors are intrigued by Kuminga’s talent, they have seen mixed progress with his development.

Therefore, he argues that if a player who fits the mold of a ‘missing piece’ becomes available before the trade deadline, Golden State may not hesitate in using the 21-year-old as a trade asset to get any potential deal over the line.

New-found opportunity presented to Kuminga

The 21-year-old has assumed a starting role as a result of Green's indefinite suspension

Two months into the 2023-24 regular season campaign, and the Warriors have so far struggled to make some headway in a very talented, and stacked, Western Conference.

Aside from superstar Steph Curry, the Warriors’ other usually reliable scorers Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have not performed anywhere near the level that many have become accustomed to seeing from them in the past, and not even the addition of 12-time NBA All-Star, Chris Paul, has been enough to be able to carry them to more victories than losses.

Currently sitting with a 13-14 losing record, and outside a Play-In Tournament spot with the eleventh seed, the Warriors could ill-afford the loss to one of their stars, especially one who has been an integral part of their dynasty-run, where they have won four NBA titles under the leadership of Steve Kerr.

Alas, after already serving a five-game suspension earlier in the season for an altercation with Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, after his third ejection in just 15 regular season games against the Phoenix Suns after a hit on Jusuf Nurkic, the 34-year-old was suspended by the league again, but this time, indefinitely.

With his absence for the foreseeable, the Warriors have been left shorthanded in the front-court, with the team requiring a new addition to their starting five.

As a result, Jonathan Kuminga has subsequently been moved into the vacant starting role, now giving him the opportunity to showcase to the Warriors organization that he has monumentally developed since entering the league as a first-round lottery pick, seventh overall, in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This could become a pivotal point in determining the 21-year-old’s future with the team, as he has been the subject of an array of trade rumors since his arrival in the Bay Area, with reports that the 6-foot-8 forward had expressed to the front-office during the summer off-season that he wanted an increased role within the team, having played just under 21 minutes a game last year, with that figure significantly dropping to only 6.1 minutes during the team's disappointing post-season run.

However, there appears to be a divide in opinion on his potential within the Warriors organization, with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reporting that owner Joe Lacob is full of high praise and faith for the third-year forward, but the Warriors’ coaching staff are less than convinced.

This has even led to the idea from an anonymous NBA executive that the Warriors may be nearing a ‘breaking point’ over the possibility of trading their former lottery pick, arguing that while the Warriors have so far opted not to entertain any trade offerings for the forward, Kuminga himself has expressed that he was unhappy with his role, and wanting to become a starter, something which he hadn’t so far achieved up until now, when the team’s circumstances changed with Green’s suspension.

With his new-found opportunity to show he is ready to take on a larger role, this extended period of play may determine the entire trajectory of Kuminga’s professional basketball career.

Rotation piece or valuable trade asset?

Medina believes that the most likely scenario involves Kuminga remaining as a key rotation piece for the currently-shorthanded Warriors, especially as the organization have already traded some of their younger pieces away for more veteran experience in recent months.

However, the journalist doesn’t deem it outlandish if Golden State were to include the Congolese forward in a trade package should a player they believe would help them get ‘over the hump’ and back into playoff contention become available on the market.

“As far as a trade piece, if it's for a missing piece that gets them over the hump, yes. It's not like he's untouchable. Practically speaking, it seems more likely he would be a rotation piece, because they've already gone down the lane already in trading some of the little young players to get more veteran players.”

Taking the starting role in stride

12.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG (career-highs)

There is no doubt that the Warriors were intrigued by the prospect of Kuminga, otherwise they wouldn’t have elected to draft him with the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Put frankly, though, Steve Kerr and his coaching staff need to see more from the young forward if he is to solidify himself as part of their future plans, with them mainly looking to see whether the Congolese native can become more of a consistent and reliable member of the rotation, something which Medina argues has been hit-and-miss so far.

“They're intrigued with Kuminga, they've seen growth, and from day one he's had just amazing athleticism, positional versatility. He's improved his decision-making, but he's still a young player. I think this season is really the make-or-break, where you don't have to be a star, but you have to at least be consistently reliable when you get minutes, and we've seen mixed progress with that.”

Kuminga has so far participated in five games from the start, once back in mid-November during Green’s initial suspension, and four straight since the announcement that there was no timetable to return to action for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

In his five games as a starter, though, the 2022 NBA champion has put on a show, averaging career-highs across all facets of his production.

In just 25.0 minutes of game time, Kuminga is averaging 15.0 points per game on 59.2 percent shooting from the field while connecting on 42.9 percent of his shots from three-point range, while also contributing 5.2 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga - Golden State Warriors statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Minutes Played 20.8 21.1 Points 9.9 12.2 Rebounds 2.4 2.5 Assists 1.9 1.0 Field goal % 52.5 49.2 3-point field goal % 37.0 31.7

Across the 2023-24 season as a whole, though, despite barely seeing an increase in his minutes on the hardwood, Kuminga is making every second count, attempting a career-high 9.2 shot attempts per game, up from his 7.4 attempts a season ago.

Since assuming his starting role, though, his impact as measured via his offensive, defensive and net rating has marginally improved. Before, the 21-year-old’s plus-3.4 net rating was toward the lower end of the roster, but now he has taken a huge stride into helping the team put wins on the board.

Over the past four games, Kuminga’s 119.6 offensive rating now ranks fourth-best among the Warriors who have played an average of more than 20 minutes per game, behind rookie standout Brandin Podziemski (121.8), Curry (121.8) and Thompson (120.0).

Furthermore, his 112.5 defensive rating is a team-best, leading to a plus-7.1 net rating, which is second to only Stephen Curry (plus-7.8) of those on the roster who have played more than 20 minutes per game.

With Green's absence a huge loss to an already-struggling Warriors team, Golden State will be hoping that Jonathan Kuminga and his elevated level of play can partly help mitigate such loss, and while NBA executives have felt that his development could be crucial for the Warriors' title chances, the Bay Area team may now be finally realizing that for themselves.

Kuminga just now needs to make the most of the opportunity that has been granted to him and show the Warriors that they would be wrong if they were to consider trading him.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.