Highlights The Golden State Warriors appear to be ushering in a new era for the Warriors with Kuminga as the forefront of the post-Thompson era.

Refusal to trade Kuminga signals commitment to young talent over short-term gain.

Kuminga has demonstrated growth and development season-upon-season, both on offense, and defense.

The Golden State Warriors are beginning to navigate towards a new era, after having seen their NBA championship-winning core dismantled when Klay Thompson decided to depart in free agency and team up with last season’s NBA Finalists, the Dallas Mavericks .

But after a disappointing season by their own standards in which they failed to progress through the Play-In Tournament, one silver lining was the leap in production from Jonathan Kuminga , something which very much impressed the Warriors organization, according to league insider Mark Medina.

Ushering In the Next Generation of Warriors

Refusal to include Kuminga in rumored trade deals is a signal of intent for their future

After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, in which the Warriors fell short of reaching the playoffs after a blowout loss in their Play-In Tournament game against the Sacramento Kings , the front office were left with a plethora of decisions to make over how they would go about their off-season.

At one point, it looked as though they were going to try and ensure that their ever-narrowing championship window was somewhat widened, with reports that they were considering the possibility of trying to swing a trade for Paul George – a deal which was reportedly close to being done – before the -time All-Star ultimately decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency on a lucrative four-year max deal.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Season Disappointments Category Statistic League Rank PTS 117.8 8th OPP PTS 115.2 18th OFF RTG 116.9 9th DEF RTG 114.5 15th NET RTG 2.4 13th

That non-deal would then have ramifications for Klay Thompson, who, after 13 seasons with the Warriors, left in free agency via a sign-and-trade for last season’s NBA Finalist’s Dallas Mavericks, with George himself admitting that Thompson likely would have stayed had he joined the team.

However, there was one upside – not trading for George meant that the Warriors got to keep Jonathan Kuminga, a player they refused to include in any potential deal, which signifies the faith they have in the 21-year-old after a breakout season, and if based on Thompson’s words on his now-former teammate back during last season, he may well become one of the main focal points in this next generation of Warriors stars as the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green era is nearing the end of its course.

The Warriors then capitalized on their loss of Thompson by signing another three-point marksman in Buddy Hield , via a sign-and-trade from the 76ers, pairing the NBA's two most prolific three-point shooters over the last five seasons on one team.

Kuminga ‘Turned a Corner’ Last Season

While a player can never really be considered untradeable, especially in today’s NBA, Medina does feel that the Warriors have been impressed with Kuminga’s development over the last season across all facets of his game, and that they will ultimately keep him, along with their other young players, on the roster looking ahead to the future and to an era where Curry and Green are no longer on the team.

Instead, the journalist feels that if they are to make some moves, it’ll likely be centered around either Andrew Wiggins or/and Kevon Looney as the key trade candidates.

“I don't think the Warriors are going to trade Jonathan Kuminga. I don't want to say he's untouchable, but I think generally, this is the Warriors’ playbook - Steph Curry and Draymond Green aren't going anywhere, then it's about keeping the young guys, such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis. And then here's where they'll try to make moves - see what they can get with a package for players involving Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. They really like Kuminga, they felt like he really turned a corner last season. They’ve felt like every season he's grown, but the Warriors felt like his game reached another level by overcoming some of the frustration with his inconsistent playing time, being more consistent as a shooter, being more dynamic as a defender, and using his athleticism, but improving his decision-making.”

Future of the Warriors?

Increase in on-court time has paid significant dividends

Kuminga was dealt some good fortune throughout last season to the detriment of his own teammate, having been given the opportunity to see more minutes on an NBA hardwood as a result of the various suspensions to Green earlier on in the campaign.

These opportunities he would make the most of, and the former draft lottery pick ended the regular season campaign being the Warriors' third-leading scorer behind the Splash Brothers' Curry (26.4 points per game) and Thompson (17.9 points per game), where he averaged 16.1 points per night shooting at a much more efficient 52.9 percent shooting clip.

He also set career-highs in his assists, 2.2, and rebounds, 4.8, while he also registered a 1.7 plus/minus, the best mark of his career thus far.

Jonathan Kuminga - Career Development Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 GP 70 67 74 PPG 9.3 9.9 16.1 RPG 3.3 3.4 4.8 APG 0.9 1.9 2.2 FG% 51.3 52.5 52.9

Defensively, he also made some strides, whereby overall, he held his opponents to 45.9 percent shooting when he was their primary defender, 1.8 percent fewer than their field goal average of 47.7 percent.

He was most effective when defending from less than 10 feet away from the basket, in which he held his opponents to only 56.2 percent shooting on 4.7 attempts per game, down from 58.9 percent on their season average.

So, could Kuminga be one of the future faces of Golden State?

Well, that remains to be seen, especially as the championship core of Curry, Thompson and Green will be an extremely tough act to follow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan Kuminga only had five 20-plus point outings in both his rookie season and sophmore season. During the 2023-24 campaign, he had 23 20-plus point performances.

But, if he continues to develop his game on an upward trajectory as he has done so far, there is no reason why he cannot be a key member of the next generation of Warriors for years to come. It's easy to forget that he is also still only 21-years-old, and is years away from being in his prime.

One thing is for sure though, the Warriors front office's actions appear to indicate that they have a special talent on their hands, and don't forget - they virtually built their dynasty up through the draft, so who is to say that they can't do it again?

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.