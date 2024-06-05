Highlights Jonathan Kuminga is a bright spot - Impressed with scoring and defensive improvements, gaining recognition from Steph Curry and Steve Kerr.

In a season marred by disappointment, having failed to reach the NBA playoffs, the Golden State Warriors had few bright sparks.

But, one of the standouts was third-year forward, Jonathan Kuminga, who, according to league insider Mark Medina, has impressed around the organization, drawing specific praise from teammate Stephen Curry, and head coach, Steve Kerr.

Disbanding the Championship-Proven Core?

Klay Thompson may leave in free-agency, Andrew Wiggins could be traded

This summer could be a significant transition period for the group that won four NBA championships together in almost a decade of dominance, where the core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson could be on the verge of disbanding after reports state that Thompson – who is set to become a free-agent – and the front office have yet to make any monumental progress in contract negotiations.

If they fail to come to an agreement, then Thompson could perhaps move on from the team with which he has spent his entire 12-year career, having been linked with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, the latter of which there is believed to be mutual interest, with the Magic needing some solid three-point shooting contributions to capitalize on a tremendous 2023-24 campaign.

Golden State Warriors' Disappointing 2023-24 Season Category Statistic League Rank PTS 117.8 8th OPP PTS 115.2 18th ORTG 116.9 9th DRTG 114.5 15th NRTG 2.4 13th

Other potential departees could include Andrew Wiggins – who is thought to be the Warriors’ most likely trade candidate after a severe drop in production - and Chris Paul, who, despite only playing one season for the organization, could be offloaded before his $30 million becomes guaranteed on June 28th, with the veteran being linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, among other teams around the league.

On the other side of the spectrum, though, Jonathan Kuminga looks to have cemented his place in the Warriors’ future after a jump in development in his third season, where he took on a starting role for much of the year, and was widely viewed as one of the team’s bright sparks despite their overall disappointing season, which saw them fail to reach the playoffs.

Kuminga Sometimes Showed ‘Delayed Reactions’ on the Court

Medina argues that one of the key areas of improvement that Kuminga demonstrated this season was his jump shooting, and using his athleticism to his advantage, while he also recalled praise given to the forward by his teammate Curry and head coach Kerr, who were impressed by his advances on the defensive side of the ball.

“I've been really impressed with his production. He's really developing as a jump shooter and he's showcasing his athleticism. Talking to Steve Kerr and Steph Curry, they felt that he has really made a lot of big strides defensively. One of the things that he saw Kuminga go through was that there was sometimes a delayed reaction with what he was doing on the court, and you have to be able to make quick decisions in the NBA because players are so fast, so athletic, and they respond really quickly.”

Kuminga Has Improved His Quick Decision-Making

Medina further elaborates on his conversation with Kerr, whereby he relayed that the head coach was impressed with the improvements around Kuminga’s decision-making, having often rushed his decisions earlier on in his career.

“I think the contradiction, and the tough thing, that Kuminga was navigating is that even though Kerr is saying that you need to know how to make quick decisions, you also can't be erratic with it. He used the John Wooden euphemism that he spouted as UCLA coach about ‘be quick, but don't hurry’ and sometimes Kuminga would do that, which is understandable as he’s a young player. But that's really where the growth that Steve Kerr felt that Kuminga has been making.”

Leap in Offensive Production

Averaged a career-high 16.1 PPG on 52.9 FG%

Much of the narrative prior to the 2023-24 season surrounding Kuminga was about whether he could make the necessary jump in his development to support the All-Stars on the Warriors.

Not only did he rise to the challenge, but he also became one of the most reliable scoring options available behind Curry, with Thompson and Wiggins each suffering huge shooting slumps throughout the course of the year.

As such, Kuminga was the Warriors' third-leading scorer in which he averaged 16.1 points at a 52.9 percent shooting clip, both career-highs, and the first double-digit scoring average of his young career, as well as recording 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga - Steady Rise in Production Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 GP 70 67 74 PPG 9.3 9.9 16.1 RPG 3.3 3.4 4.8 APG 0.9 1.9 2.2 FG% 51.3 52.5 52.9 EFG% 56.7 57.9 56.0

Where Kuminga saw the biggest jump in his scoring was inside the paint, where he averaged 10.0 points in the paint, almost double his output from his two previous seasons, in which he recorded 5.1 points in the 2021-22 season, and 5.8 points in the 2022-23 campaign.

Furthermore, he also saw a rise in his points scored off of turnovers, averaging 2.2 points per game, the first time in his career in which he has surpassed the two-plus points mark, while he also notched 1.7 second-chance points, almost doubling his output from his rookie season (1.0 points).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan Kuminga only had five 20-plus point outings in both his rookie season and sophmore season. During the 2023-24 campaign, he had 23 20-plus point performances.

One interesting thing to note is that it appears the 21-year-old has become more comfortable scoring off of his own shot creations, as exhibited by his rise in the percentage of made field goals that came unassisted, with an increase of 5.6 percent, having made 35.1 percent of his field goals unassisted, up from 29.5 percent during the 2022-23 regular season.

Overall, it can be said that Kuminga has showcased himself to be a reliable offensive contributor in Kerr's offensive system, stepping up on scoring in the non-showings of his teammates at times, and as such, he could now be considered as one of the future faces of the team.

Now, the Warriors must choose whether to stick with the championship-proving, though aging, core, or decide to prioritize the younger, fresher faces.

