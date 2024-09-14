Key Takeaways The Warriors are reportedly not prepared to offer Jonathan Kuminga a max contract extension for the upcoming season

Golden State could exploring trades for Kuminga to give Stephen Curry immediate help this year.

Potential trades include obtaining Jarrett Allen, Jimmy Butler, or Kawhi Leonard in intricate deals.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves at another contract standstill heading into the 2024-25 season, this time with up-and-coming forward Jonathan Kuminga.

According to Jak Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Kuminga is reportedly seeking a maximum contract extension with the Warriors. However, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Golden State isn't willing to offer the 21-year-old a max deal.

"The Warriors aren’t currently prepared to give Kuminga a max extension (like the five-year, $224-million deal Franz Wagner got from the Orlando Magic that will start at 25 percent of the cap) or anything that stretches too close to that $44.8 million annual salary, league sources said.”

Kuminga had a breakout third season in 2023-24, averaging a career-high 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He showcased development especially as a downhill attacker and finisher at the rim, as well as a point-of-attack defender. But despite his growth, there are still some clear holes in his game, particularly with his shot creation on the perimeter.

Golden State has until October 21 to ink the 6-foot-7 forward to a new deal. If both sides are unable to find common ground, Kuminga will enter restricted free agency in July.

The Warriors do have some leverage with Kuminga since they could match any potential offer sheet he signs next summer. But not offering him the max could be an indication they aren't as sold on the 21-year-old currently.

Golden State will continue to have championship aspirations as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster. Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA. But at 36 years old, the clock is ticking on the four-time NBA champion and the Warriors currently don't have a roster built to win a title.

Golden State could explore trades involving Jonathan Kuminga to get the two-time NBA MVP more immediate help this season. Here are three potential deals that could help the Warriors.

Trade for Jarrett Allen from the Cavaliers

Warriors add size with former All-Star

Despite Steve Kerr's affinity for small ball, the Warriors' need for more size has always been heavily emphasized. And their lack of it has hurt them over the last couple of seasons.

If the Warriors aren't willing to pay Kuminga, they might be more willing to bring in a former All-Star big man who earns roughly $20 million a season. With this deal, Golden State trades Kuminga alongside De'Anthony Melton and a 2025 First Round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring in Jarrett Allen.

Warriors - Cavaliers Mock Trade Golden State Warriors receive Cleveland Cavaliers receive Jarrett Allen Jonathan Kuminga De'Anthony Melton 2025 First Round Pick

This deal cannot be done until late January, since Allen just signed an extension. But in the case that both teams aren't performing well at that point, they could explore a shake-up by doing this trade.

Kuminga gives the Cavaliers an athletic forward who could add a new dynamic to their offense. His addition — and Allen's subtraction — will finally slot Evan Mobley into the five position, where he could flourish, especially with his rim protection.

Meanwhile, Allen finally gives the Warriors a real big man and an interior threat who can anchor their defense inside the paint. Allen is by no means a floor spacer, but he has displayed solid passing chops from the post, which makes him a good fit in the Warriors offense.

Trade for Jimmy Butler from the Heat

Golden State is reportedly interested in six-time All-Star