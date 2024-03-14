Highlights Jonathan Kuminga's hot streak is timely for the Warriors, who are fighting to secure a Play-In seed in the competitive West.

Kuminga's surge is backed by impressive offensive improvements, especially evident at the free-throw line.

Missing key players like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Kuminga has stepped up, proving his potential after challenging his coach for more play time.

It took some time, but Jonathan Kuminga is finally coming into his own and living up to his lofty potential for the Golden State Warriors.

In Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Kuminga scored a game-high 27 points while shooting 8-for-17 from the field. The 21-year-old added four rebounds, two assists and one steal to his stat line on the night.

The strong outing is consistent with Kuminga's exceptional play in the month of March so far, in which he's averaging 20.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while shooting an ultra-efficient 49.5 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from beyond the arc and 89.5 percent from the charity stripe.

Kuminga's Surge Coming at the Right Time

Warriors fighting for Play-In seed (10th in West)

Kuminga's hot streak comes at an ideal time for Golden State, who are currently holding on to the 10th seed and final Play-In spot in the Western Conference, with a 34-31 record.

Kuminga is scoring at a higher rate than he has all season, shooting efficiently from all areas of the court. The greatest difference in his offensive impact, however, has come at the free-throw line, where he is averaging a season-high 89.5 percent on 5.4 attempts per game, also a season-high.

Jonathan Kuminga - 2023-24 Month-by-Month Stats Category October November December January February March PPG 11.0 11.3 14.2 20.6 18.1 20.6 RPG 4.3 2.8 5.4 5.8 5.6 4.9 APG 0.7 1.1 1.5 2.4 3.6 2.0 FG% 44.4 45.5 56.3 58.6 54.1 49.5 3PT% 33.3 22.9 34.3 40.0 21.1 40.0 FT% 63.6 70.2 64.4 79.6 74.2 89.5

With Stephen Curry currently nursing a sprained ankle, and Draymond Green dealing with a back issue that kept him out of the matchup with Dallas, Kuminga has shouldered much of the offensive responsibility for the shorthanded Warriors.

Selected with the seventh-overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, the G League Ignite product has struggled to find consistency in his play for head coach Steve Kerr, who has used the young forward sporadically at times.

Earlier this season, Kuminga publicly challenged his bench boss, making his case for more playing time and a greater role in the rotation.

Kerr gave Kuminga what he wanted, and Kuminga has since rewarded his coach with some strong play and clear signs of growth in his game, something the franchise has been looking for since they took a chance on the Democratic Republic of Congo native with a high lottery pick.