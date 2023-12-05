Highlights According to Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga facilitated a 10-point surge for Klay Thompson during a recent game against the Clippers.

Kuminga's development is evident in such moments, as well as with his improving efficacy on the defensive side of the court.

Despite facing challenges with reduced playing time during the previous NBA playoffs, Kuminga appears to be committed to his role with the Warriors.

During the Golden State Warriors' November 30 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Klay Thompson's 10-point quarter played a key role in getting the team over the hump. As Warriors star Draymond Green tells it, though, the struggling Thompson may not have caught fire if not for a heads-up play from former No. 7 overall pick Jonathan Kuminga during the final frame.

"It all started with Jonathan Kuminga giving him a handoff in the corner. [Kuminga] could have shot it, could have drove it, and he went uphill, DHO and got Klay going. And I told him in that timeout, 'You just got him 10 points. Off that one move. No one will celebrate you for it, no one will acknowledge you for it, but I will. You just got him going. And that is incredible. That is growth on [Kuminga]'s part."

Although Kuminga still has considerable work to do to live up to his lottery-pick status, the 21-year-old's subtle efforts early in the 2023-24 campaign have yielded a modicum of progress. It's something worth monitoring for the Dub Nation citizenry as the season trudges forward.

Winning with defense

Defensive rating: 111.1

Kuminga lit up the scoreboard during the Nov. 30 game, dropping 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. While he has been scoring the basketball at a higher rate overall this season on average, his scoring efficiency has waned in comparison to previous seasons — Kuminga's effective field goal percentage is currently at a career-low mark. Despite some shooting woes, though, Kuminga's increased awareness of — and willingness to make — winning plays represents a clear and important evolution in his hardwood journey.

The biggest improvements for Kuminga have come on the defensive side of the ball. During the 2022-23 season, defenders made 44.9 percent of their shot attempts when the big man was the closest defender, a number that was 2.4 percentage points below their combined norm. Entering Saturday's rematch with the Clippers, those numbers were down to 43.8 and 4.1, respectively. Moreover, his defensive rating was down a point from 113.0 in 2022-23 to 112.0 in 2023-24.

"He’s just a dog on defense,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When he’s communicating physically on the ball, using his athleticism, he can be a real disruption out there."

That positive defensive trajectory — incremental though it may be — and moments like the aforementioned assist to Thompson, paint the picture of a player who's looking to take a step forward in their development.

Embracing the process

2023-24 Plus-Minus: +25

During the Warriors' second bout with the Clippers over the weekend, Kuminga threw down the kind of monster jam that has been putting stars in fans' eyes since his rookie campaign. Those fleeting moments of brilliance and his elite-level athleticism may have put stars in Kuminga's eyes, too, leading to hurt feelings, as he struggled with reduced playing time during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

“It’s tough going through this season and being in (the game) most of the time and then things just flip out of nowhere without you knowing what’s going on,” Kuminga told The San Francisco Chronicle in May, adding that it was "tough to lock in every single time" and "tough to smile every single time."

Jonathan Kuminga's Progression Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Net Rating 2021-22 9.3 3.3 1.9 2022-23 9.9 3.4 -1.4 2023-24 11.3 3.1 1.6

Flash forward to now and Kuminga isn't giving up on his Golden State run without a fight. He may not always make the right read — and the jury is still out on whether he can grow into the 3-and-D gem many hope he can be. But his continued commitment to the defensive end and those little moments of growth that Green, who was recently deemed as more important to the Warriors than Kevin Durant, and others have shouted out here and there paint the portrait of a player who's willing to do the work to one day get there.