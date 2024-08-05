Highlights Leeds United poised to bid £7m for Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville.

Preliminary talks have been held with Norwich over a potential deal, but a valuation gap remains between the two clubs.

Leeds will need to find a ready-made replacement to help their push to gain promotion.

Leeds United are set to make an offer to sign Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, according to The Telegraph reporter John Percy.

Summerville recently completed a move to West Ham United after an impressive season in the Championship for Leeds. As a result, Daniel Farke's side will be in the market for a replacement, and they've identified Rowe as an option to step into his shoes.

Wilfried Gnonto has also been heavily linked with a departure this summer, so Leeds could be left short of options in attack. Like Summerville, Rowe has also impressed in England's second tier, and at the age of 21, he still has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

Leeds Set to Bid to Sign Jonathan Rowe

They will make an opening offer of £7m

According to Percy of The Telegraph, Leeds are set to make an opening offer of £7m as they hope to prise Rowe away from Norwich. The two clubs have held preliminary talks over a potential deal, but there is thought to be a gap between their valuations of the young winger.

Rowe, who has been described as 'incredible' by David Wagner, could be a like-for-like replacement for Summerville. The tricky winger is capable of playing on either wing and would add a creative spark and goalscoring threat for the Yorkshire club.

Jonathan Rowe's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign Jonathan Rowe Shots on target percentage 42.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 39.6 Shots 2.47 Shots on target 1.06 Blocks 1.01 Goals 0.53 Expected goals 0.23

It's understood that Rowe earns just £4.6k-a-week at Carrow Road, so Leeds could use some of the cash generated from selling Summerville to offer the Norwich winger a healthy contract in order to convince him to make the move. With his contract expiring next summer, Norwich have little negotiating power, so Leeds could look to take advantage and prise him away from the Championship club.

Related Brenden Aaronson Expected to Stay at Leeds Leeds' Brenden Aaronson is now expected to stay at the club this summer.

Wilfried Gnonto Wants to Leave Leeds

Three Serie A clubs are keen

According to reports in Italy, three Serie A sides are interested in signing Gnonto this summer, and the young forward is looking to leave Elland Road before the deadline. Parma, Venezia, and Genoa have all registered an interest in securing his signature, but the trio are hoping to bring him in on a loan deal.

After failing with a move last summer, Everton have once again entered the race to sign Gnonto. Sky Sports claimed that the Toffees were looking to strike a deal with Leeds, but a deal hasn't gone any further just yet.

All statistics courtesy of FBref