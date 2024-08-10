Highlights Jonathan Rowe withdraws from the Norwich squad amid transfer interest from Leeds and Marseille.

Jonathan Rowe has personally decided to withdraw from the Norwich squad for the EFL Championship opener against Oxford United amid transfer interest from Leeds United and Marseille, as per Connor Southwell.

The 21-year-old impressed in the English second division last season, as he scored 13 goals and notched a further three assists to help his side clinch a place in the playoffs. His performances subsequently attracted the attention of several clubs, including Leeds, who were initially best-placed for the player's signature.

But a surprise bid from Marseille impeded the Whites' progress in the deal, and now Rowe's career destination could ultimately be either of the two clubs.

Now, the winger has taken the personal decision to withdraw from contention for the Canaries at the Kassam Stadium. It is also believed that no transfer is close at the moment, but negotiations are still underway behind the scenes.

Jonathan Rowe a Key target for Daniel Farke this Summer

The Whites are reportedly still in the race despite Marseille bid

Jonathan Rowe burst onto the scene in the 2021/22 Premier League season with 13 appearances for the Norfolk side, though following their relegation, the Englishman was primarily restricted to reserve team football, and he featured just thrice in his second senior season. However, last season saw his opportunities brighten, and Rowe broke into the first-team with 34 league outings. Labelled "incredible" by David Wagner, his efforts also earned him a nomination for the EFL Young Player of the Season award.

Jonathan Rowe's 2023/24 EFL Championship Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 12 Assists 2 Shots (per 90) 2.47 Key Passes (per 90) 1.06 Shot-Creating Actions (per 90) 2.96

Such a talent is guaranteed to attract interest, and, according to Football Insider, Norwich are believed to have set a valuation of around £15 million for their player. It was Leeds who were first expected to move in this race, and they were reportedly preparing an offer of around £7 million, although that would fall far too short of the asking price. Marseille then launched a hijack attempt, but their initial bid was also knocked back, and as it stands, the Ligue 1 outfit remain the only club to have made an official offer.

Ultimately, Farke will be hoping to see Rowe in a Leeds shirt by the end of this saga, as the German has been left with just Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James as the only senior out-and-out wingers. Crysencio Summerville's departure to West Ham has left a gaping hole in the Whites' attacking ranks and addressing this issue will be a priority before the transfer window slams shut.

The lack of attacking depth showed in their opening Championship game of the season as they were held to a 3-3 draw by newly-promoted Portsmouth, with Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson scoring after Pascal Struijk's penalty as they rescued a point late on having fallen behind twice.

Leeds Could Lose Several Young Stars this Summer

Gnonto could follow Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray's path

The 1-0 loss in the Championship Play-Offs final to Southampton confirmed a second consecutive season in the English second division. As a result, a number of the clubs' youth stars have sought alternative destinations for their career development, including Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray - the former penned a five-year contract with West Ham whilst the latter signed a six-year deal with Tottenham.

Although both accumulated hefty transfer fees, both were also fantastic talents and their loss will certainly be felt among the Leeds faithful.

Wilfred Gnonto could follow a similar path out of the club as well, as the Italian may have a reluctance to play another year in the division. Everton had a bid of £23 million rejected earlier this summer, as per the Athletic, and the Merseyside outfit could still return later this window.

