Highlights West Ham could reignite their interest in Jonathan Tah, a defender from Bayer Leverkusen, in the upcoming transfer window.

Signing a new defender might be a priority for West Ham in January, despite having a comfortable position in the Premier League.

West Ham's owners and directors are expected to be busy in the winter transfer window, working on new additions to take the team to the next level.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight to GIVEMESPORT on David Moyes' previous interest in him, stating whether they could pursue a move in January.

Signing a new defender might not seem like an immediate priority for the Hammers, but with Moyes' side in a comfortable position in the Premier League, they could look to add depth in multiple areas of the pitch over the next two transfer windows.

Tah is a player that West Ham have been linked with in the past, so he's clearly been scouted extensively by the capital club. A move in the January transfer window might be a little difficult considering Leverkusen won't want to lose a player in the middle of the season, but it will be interesting to see if they can tempt Tah with a transfer to the Premier League next summer.

West Ham could reignite their interest in Tah

During the most recent summer transfer window, Sky Sports reported that West Ham were considering a move for Leverkusen's Tah. The Hammers were initially trying to bring in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, with Tah among the list of alternatives if a deal fell through. Moyes' side eventually signed Konstantinos Mavropanos, who has flattered to deceive since arriving at the London Stadium.

Journalist Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Mavropanos will be frustrated with the lack of opportunities he's been given since arriving in England. The transfer hasn't worked out so far for West Ham, so they could look to bring in a new addition to their defensive line in January.

Jonathan Tah - 2023/2024 Bundesliga Stats Stats Output Squad Rank Appearances 15 9th Goals 3 =6th Pass success rate 94.4% =3rd Aerial duels won per game 1.8 1st Clearances per game 4 1st Stats according to WhoScored (As of 28/12/2023)

According to reports in Germany, West Ham remain interested in signing Tah, but they could face competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. However, it's understood that Tah would prefer a move to the Premier League, with England being his dream destination, so the Hammers could be leading the race to secure his signature.

Reports in Italy have also suggested that West Ham could make a play to sign Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno, while it's also been suggested that Moyes is eyeing a move for Stuttgart star Dan Axel-Zagadou. It appears that signing a centre-back could be one of their major priorities heading into the January transfer window.

Paul Brown - Moyes a big fan of Tah

Brown has suggested that Moyes has personally watched Tah over the years and he's a big fan of the player, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they reignited their interest. The journalist adds that it could be a hint that one of their current crop of defenders is set to depart due to West Ham being well-stocked in that position. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It's interesting that they'd be going for a central defender because they seem quite well stocked there. That would suggest that somebody is leaving if they were to do a deal like that. Tah is actually someone who's been on their radar for two or three years. I know that Moyes personally is a big fan of that player. He's been to watch him personally over the years. There was a time when West Ham potentially even did make a bid for Tah. For whatever reason the transfer didn't come off. I think he's remained on their radar since and it wouldn't surprise me if they resurrect that one. I think the squad has needs in other areas that are probably greater than centre-back. So it will be interesting to see which way they invest their money in January. I do think there'll be signings coming in if they can make them."

West Ham set to be busy in January

Although the Hammers are in a strong position in the Premier League, they could look to add reinforcements to take Moyes' side to the next level. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that he expects West Ham to be busy in the winter window with the owners and directors working on new additions.

It's rare that teams spend big in January, but West Ham might be hoping to build on an impressive start to the season. The Hammers currently sit in seventh place in England's top flight, so they have a genuine chance of qualifying for Europe.