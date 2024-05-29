Highlights Arsenal are aiming to reinforce their squad with a striker & midfielder for more success next season.

Arsenal are looking to enhance their squad ahead of what will almost surely be another Premier League title race for the Emirates club next season, with rumours flocking in already as to who the Gunners will be approaching in the transfer window. And Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst a striker is high on their list of targets, a midfielder to go alongside Declan Rice will also be sought-after; with Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United on their shortlist.

The Gunners kept the pace with Manchester City throughout the title race, leading for large parts of the season before slipping up against Aston Villa towards the end of the campaign to put the Etihad side ahead, which they were made to rue as Pep Guardiola's men failed to drop a single point during the run-in to claim their fourth Premier League title. Tactically, the club were almost perfect but some more personnel are needed to further their credentials, and that could happen with Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes: Transfer News Latest

The Newcastle midfielder has been a superb addition at St. James' Park

The Brazilian has a £100million release clause that is active until the end of June, which will no doubt have the hearts of Newcastle fans in their mouths with one of their prized possessions available on the market for the best part of a month.

Paris Saint-Germain, City and Arsenal have all been touted with a move for his services in recent weeks after Eddie Howe confirmed his release clause.

Bruno Guimaraes's Premier League statistics - Newcastle squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 3,269 1st Assists 8 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.4 1st Goals scored 7 4th Match rating 7.37 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

The Gunners are 'unlikely' to sign him in the summer, according to Football London, but a move could be administered with the Magpies out of European competition despite finishing seventh in the Premier League.

Jones: "Midfielder Is Key For Arsenal"

The Gunners need someone to go alongside Declan Rice

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that whilst Arsenal are in the market for a goalscorer and a wide player to complement their current options, a midfielder would be ideal. He said:

"Midfield is the most important position for Arsenal to level-up in terms of how the team functions. "From an outside perspective, you can understand that it looks like they need a more convincing goalscorer and also there is definite scope for a wide player. But getting a new figure in to partner Rice, and unlock Rice, is very key to this team stepping it up again. "Bruno Guimaraes is interesting in terms of the profile because he is quite similar to Rice in the way he plays now and would like to play in coming years, but in this instance there could be ways they would figure it out. Though meeting Newcastle’s needs financially will be tough. "I think a deal for [Martin] Zubimendi is sounding tough now, even though that was one they have been really keen on."

Guimaraes Exit Would Devastate Newcastle

The midfielder is arguably their most important player

Guimaraes, who has been labelled as 'exceptional' by Pep Guardiola, has been one of the Premier League's most consistent midfielders in recent years, cementing his place into the Brazil national team and becoming a fan favourite on Tyneside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has 30 goal contributions in just 86 Premier League games from central midfield appearances.

The former Lyon man is blessed with talent and with a work-rate to go alongside it, he's constantly a high performer at St. James' Park which was one of the major reasons why Newcastle dragged their way to a Champions League place last season.

If he does depart, it could cause complications in the north east with Newcastle's rebuild evidently taking a backwards step should he depart after two-and-a-half years at the club.

