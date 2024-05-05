Highlights Crystal Palace's recent success has Oliver Glasner eyeing summer recruitments, potentially targeting Wolfsburg star Maxence Lacroix in defence.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has got the club firing in recent weeks after his appointment back in February - and with the Austrian looking forward to recruitments ahead of the summer transfer window, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal to bring Wolfsburg star Maxence Lacroix could be in the offing to boost their defensive ranks.

Glasner took over the Eagles after a run of just two wins in three-and-a-half-weeks, leaving Palace in 15th place in the league and almost staring relegation down the barrel. But a win in his first game followed up by three successive wins throughout April, has revived the south London outfit, with Palace currently sitting closer to the European places than they are to the bottom three.

With Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi all being linked with moves away in the summer, it promises to be a transfer window that could see a lot of stars coming in and out of the club - and Jones has claimed that Palace are interested in the young Frenchman, with Glasner knowing him well from his time in the Bundesliga having brought him to Wolfsburg, alongside having a year left on his contract.

Crystal Palace: Maxence Lacroix Transfer Latest

Palace could be in the market for a defender with Marc Guehi linked away

Reports have linked Lacroix with a move to Palace after he achieved the best form of his career under Glasner. Joining from French outfit Sochaux in 2020, Lacroix has already made over 100 appearances for the club and in the 2020/21 season, he helped them finish fourth in the Bundesliga, qualifying for the Champions League in the process - but some nightmarish campaigns since have only seen the club finish as high as eighth since. That has seen Lacroix look for a potential move away, with Palace being touted as a potential destination, and with only a year left on his contract, Lacroix could be a financially attainable target.

And to add fuel to the fire, the defender has also opened up on chats that he had with Glasner following Palace's 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield in April. He told Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung:

"We spoke on the phone after the game between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace about two weeks ago. It's not the time to talk about my future. All that matters to me now is Wolfsburg. We have a mission, which is to stay in the league. And when this mission is accomplished, we can head on holiday with a smile. We can talk after the season."

Jones: "Definite Potential to Bring Lacroix to Crystal Palace"

Lacroix was previously linked with Chelsea after he burst onto the scene

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that there is a serious chance for the 24-year-old - who could cost £17m according to reports from Bild - to move to Selhurst Park - especially with Guehi potentially departing the club with others circling. He said:

"There is definite potential here for a deal because his situation in Germany makes him a good player to be targeting. Oliver Glasner already knows him well and is a fan of bringing him over. "There is belief that he has the traits to do well in the Premier League. It’s a good time to be targeting him because he only has a year left on his contract and at a time when they might well need a Marc Guehi replacement, he’d not be a bad option to bring in early in the summer."

Lacroix Could Be a Strong Marc Guehi Replacement

Guehi has been excellent for Palace in recent years

Marc Guehi's development at Palace has seen him make the England squad, and the defender boasts a huge chance of making Gareth Southgate's EURO 2024 squad for this summer's tournament in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi only featured in 2 games for Chelsea - both in the EFL Cup in 2019 - before departing for south London.

The Chelsea academy graduate has made over 100 appearances for the Eagles and nine caps for England, though he has been linked with clubs such as Manchester United and Arsenal, which would increase his standing and profile in the game. Lacroix would offer a superb replacement for the Three Lions star, though with Guehi and Joachim Andersen currently a first-choice pairing, Palace may not be able to offer Lacroix first-team football unless one was to depart.

