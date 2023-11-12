Highlights Jonjo Shelvey may not be a footballing legend, but his technique and recent halfway line goal show glimpses of his talent.

Shelvey fell out of love with football during his time at Nottingham Forest but is now enjoying the game again on loan in Turkey.

Shelvey's goal was vital for his team, securing a 1-0 win and boosting their position in the league table.

There are some players who will always be best remembered for being able to just absolutely thump a football. The likes of Hulk, Lukas Podolski, Adriano and John Arne Riise spring to mind. And then there are others who can do this, but they also will be remembered as great for their wide achievements in the game. These are players such as Roberto Carlos, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronald Koeman.

Jonjo Shelvey is very much in the first category. Yes, he has pristine technique when it comes to striking the ball but he is more likely to be remembered as a bit of a cult hero, as opposed to ever being a bonafide footballing legend. After all, he has spent most of his career floating around English football – playing for Liverpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool, and Nottingham Forest – without setting too many pulses racing.

Even so, with six international caps to his name, and 278 Premier League appearances, Shelvey has plenty to be proud of as he reflects upon his career as a 31-year-old. What's more, it appears as though he is still capable of showing us a glimpse of his supreme technique from time to time.

Premier League Games Goals Assists Wins Defeats Jonjo Shelvey 278 23 21 100 111

Indeed, just this week, while playing for Turkish Super Lig club Çaykur Rizespor (on loan from Nottingham Forest), the English midfielder joined fellow countrymen David Beckham and Harry Kane – who added his name to the list just recently – among the illustrious lists of players to have scored a fantastic half-way line goal.

READ MORE: Michael Oliver has unfortunate moment at full-time in Arsenal 3-1 Burnley

Shelvey knew just what he was doing before halfway-line goal

As you can see from the footage below, just five minutes into a league game against İstanbulspor, Shelvey picked up the ball from inside his own half before spotting the opposition goalkeeper a little bit off his line. Even though he was literally inside his team's half of the centre circle, the former Liverpool man backed himself to score as he launched the ball about 50 yards towards the goal.

Perhaps what is most impressive, is what he just did before the goal. Indeed, you can actually tell from the way he was gesturing frantically for his teammate to pass him the ball that Shelvey knew exactly what he was going to do next. Of course, it's one thing to have a good idea and another thing to have the ability to execute it. But the midfielder did both brilliantly as the halfway line shot sailed over the goalkeeper's head and into the back of the net.

As per Chronicle Live, Shelvey "fell out of love” with the game during his time at Forest, but he is now back “enjoying football” once more out on loan in Turkey. He arrived at the City Ground on a two-and-a-half-year contract but flopped, playing just eight times before completely falling out of favour. It appears this move away has done him a world of good. After all, you can see he has rediscovered his confidence with this brilliant goal.

What's more, that effort was vital for his team and it proved to be the only goal of the game. Indeed, thanks to his wonder strike, Çaykur Rizespor picked up all three points in a 1-0 win over İstanbulspor. That win boosts his team up to 10th in the table with 17 points after 12 games.