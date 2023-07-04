A tweet concerning Jonjo Shelvey has gone viral after a fan claimed that the Nottingham Forest player invited her back to his house and put on a YouTube compilation of himself.

An image and video from the night then emerged, with Jesse Lingard and Chris Wood also apparently treated to the midfielder’s highlights at the after-party.

Shelvey signed for the Reds in January, having spent seven years at Newcastle United.

He only made eight appearances for Forest last season, failing to become a regular starter for Steve Cooper’s side.

Fan claims that Shelvey put on his own clips after a night out

Despite failing to feature regularly for Forest, the 31-year-old has played in the Premier League for most of his career, having enjoyed stints at Liverpool and Swansea City before then.

During his career, fans have created highlight packages of Shelvey and have then uploaded them to YouTube.

And one fan has claimed that she was once invited back to Shelvey's house after a night out, where he showed her one of the videos.

A screenshot was taken from the woman’s profile on the dating app Hinge and was then shared on Twitter where it has since gone viral.

Under the prompt, “Most spontaneous thing I’ve ever done,” the woman wrote: “Go back to Jonjo Shelvey's with Lingard and Chris Wood while he proceeds to put his own football clips on YouTube for us to watch, see below.”

Image and video emerge as proof

Inevitably though, some doubted the truth behind the story.

One fan replied in the comments of the tweet, “Absolute didn’t happen of the year award.”

But the fan had taken a video and picture while at the midfielder's house, which she then uploaded to back her story up.

In one short clip, fans can clearly see Shelvey on the sofa on his phone.

That in itself was enough to change the opinion of the doubtful fan, who held their hands up and said, “Had my pants down there to be fair, retract statement."

And to really hammer home the point, the woman also uploaded an image of them watching the compilation on his TV, with the video seemingly titled “The Playmaker.”

That video is made up of clips from Shelvey's days at Newcastle and has been viewed 74,000 times on YouTube.

Mind you, some of those numbers might be Shelvey watching the compilation again and again…

What next for Shelvey?

Shelvey will undoubtedly be hoping to feature more for Forest next season in the Premier League.

After their pre-season, the Reds begin their campaign with a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Saturday 12 August.

They just about survived relegation last year, and will be hoping for a shock result to kick off this season’s survival bid.