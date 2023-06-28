Just Stop Oil protestors have taken over Lord's as the second Ashes Test between England and Australia gets underway this morning.

After Jimmy Anderson completed his first over, conceding four runs off David Warner, Stuart Broad started warming up, ready to steam in to bowl to other opening batsman Usman Khawaja.

However, his over was delayed momentarily after protestors entered the field of play with orange flares in hand, something Just Stop Oil protestors have done at other sporting events.

Just Stop Oil protestors interrupt Ashes Test

We all remember when they took over the Crucible and threw orange dust all over one of the snooker tables.

Fortunately, the game was only delayed a matter of minutes, and that could be because of the intervention from England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who was very quick to react to the drama.

He took matters into his own hands by removing one of the protestors himself, carrying him all the way from the wicket to the boundary rope.

Videos: Jonny Bairstow removes protestors

The second Test has resumed following the very minor interruption, which will no doubt annoy the protestors who once again try to cause as much disruption as possible.

Luckily this time around, Jonny Bairstow was on hand to prevent such chaos.

As of writing this article, Australia are 9-0, but the ball is seriously moving about at the hands of Anderson and Broad.

Given the conditions and the wicket, the Aussies will do very well to survive an early onslaught from the hosts.