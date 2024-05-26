Highlights Jonny Evans is yet to decide on his future at Man Utd for the 2024/2025 season.

Evans might retire this summer or continue playing for another club.

Managed Erik Ten Hag values Evans' experience and leadership, making him a crucial asset to the squad.

Manchester United defender Jonny Evans, who is out of contract in June, is yet to decide whether he remains at Old Trafford for the 2024/2025 season, according to BBC reporter Simon Stone.

Evans was brought in as additional cover at the start of the campaign, but the veteran centre-back has featured heavily for United this term. The 36-year-old is reaching the latter stages of his career, and he now needs to decide whether to continue his journey with the Manchester outfit or seek new opportunities elsewhere.

Evans signed a one-year contract with the club in September 2023, which is set to expire in June 2024. As the end of the season approaches, there have been no official announcements regarding a contract extension for the Northern Irish international.

Evans Yet to Decide on Man Utd Future

According to BBC reporter Stone, Evans is yet to decide whether he will continue with United heading into the 2024/2025 campaign, extend his career with another club, or retire from the game altogether...

"Evans is still to decide whether to continue with his boyhood club, extend his career elsewhere or retire."

Erik ten Hag has shown faith in Evans throughout the season, with the defender providing crucial cover in the absence of key players due to injuries. Some fans and pundits will argue that his experience and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset to the squad, especially given the team's fitness struggles during the campaign.

Ten Hag has praised Evans for his professionalism and work ethic, describing him as someone the coaching staff can rely on whenever needed. The Dutch tactician labelled the experienced defender as 'massively important' earlier in the campaign, so it will be interesting to see whether they push to keep him around.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the Northern Irishman will continue his journey at Old Trafford or seek new challenges in his illustrious career. Next season, he's unlikely to receive a similar amount of game time, especially if United bring in reinforcements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonny Evans played in 23 Premier League games this season. He's not featured in as many matches in England's top flight since the 2020/2021 campaign.

United Could be Left Short of Options at the Back

Varane will depart this summer

Raphael Varane's departure from Manchester United marks the end of his three-season tenure at the club. The French defender, who joined United from Real Madrid in 2021, will leave in the summer with his contract expiring.

His time at United was marred by injury issues, with the 31-year-old missing significant game time due to various ailments. This unreliability, combined with a high salary, led to the club deciding not to trigger a one-year extension in his contract. Reports have suggested that Varane was earning £350k-a-week at Old Trafford, so allowing him to depart makes sense for the club.

