Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jonny's future at the club is in doubt after playing just five minutes in the Premier League this season.

Jonny had the opportunity to leave in the summer but chose to stay and fight for his place, but will he have the same stance in January?

Jonny's future could depend on Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is attracting interest from Liverpool.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Jonny Otto Castro has fallen out of favour under Gary O'Neil this season, and Talking Wolves presenter Dave Azzopardi has given his verdict on what the future could hold for the Spaniard, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been O'Neil's preferred option on the left-hand side of defence this term, meaning Jonny has been forced to get used to watching from the bench. His future could now be in doubt as he's been restricted to just five minutes of Premier League football since the campaign got under way, as per FBref.

The 29-year-old has been a key figure in the past after signing for the Midlands club for a fee of £15m from Atletico Madrid back in 2019. The Spanish left-back won't be happy with his lack of minutes this season, so a January move is entirely possible.

Jonny could have departed in the summer

In the first few weeks of O'Neil's tenure, Jonny could already see that he wasn't going to be a guaranteed starter at Molineux. The summer transfer window closed after a few games had been played, with Jonny behind Ait-Nouri in the pecking order. Clubs in Spain reportedly looked to take advantage of his lack of minutes and made offers to prise the defender away from Wolves, but Jonny opted to stay at the club to fight for his place.

The former Celta Vigo man could be living to regret not departing, considering he's been restricted to fewer minutes than he probably could have ever expected. Wolves boss O'Neil has admitted that he's been impressed with Jonny over the last few months, with the 29-year-old continuing to work hard despite falling out of favour...

“He trains unbelievably hard every day, even when we don’t do a hard session and he always wants to do more."

Jonny's £35k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, so with less than two years remaining on his deal, you'd imagine a January departure could be likely. However, it could depend on the future of Ait-Nouri, who is attracting interest. It's understood that Liverpool are one of a number of clubs who are monitoring the Wolves full-back.

O'Neil will have a lack of cover at left-back if either Ait-Nouri or Jonny was to leave the club, so they might not sanction any sale when the winter window opens for business.

Dave Azzopardi verdict

Wolves have endured financial troubles over the last few years, forcing them to sell key players such as Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, and Nathan Collins in the summer transfer window. As a result, new additions could be unlikely in January, so the club might be reluctant to offload Jonny, even if he's desperate to depart in search of regular minutes.

Azzopardi has suggested that Jonny could stick around whilst Ait-Nouri is at the African Cup of Nations, but he does believe his time at Wolves is up. The presenter adds that it's a shame as he was a good player for Wolves over the years, but he's fallen down the pecking order of late. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Azzopardi said...

"It'll be interesting. I think he may stick around for a little bit longer in January, with obviously Ait-Nouri going to the African Cup of Nations. Unless Wolves actively looked to buy a wing-back quite early on in January, I think Jonny would stick around for at least to the middle or late January but I think his time at Wolves is up to be honest. It's a shame because he was such a good player. You look when we first came to the Premier League, the Europa League season, he was solid - Mr. Consistent. Seven, eight out of 10 every single game."

Gary O'Neil could be in the market for a striker

In the summer, Wolves were close to signing Southampton striker Che Adams, but a deal fell through near the deadline after the Saints blocked the move. In the end, O'Neil's side failed to bring in another centre-forward, but they could be looking to reinforce their attack in January.

Sunday People journalist Neil Moxley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams would be a smart signing for Wolves in the winter window. With the Scotland international's contract expiring next summer, the Midlands club could secure themselves a bargain, with Southampton having to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer if they fail to convince him to extend his stay.