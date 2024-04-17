This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The NBA has leveled a lifetime ban on former Toronto Raptors big man Jontay Porter for violating the league's gaming rules, the league announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"A league investigation found that Porter violated league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his own participation in one or more games for betting purposes, and betting on NBA games."

Porter has not played for the Raptors since March 22, having stepped away from the team while he was being investigated for the betting scheme.

"The league’s investigation found that prior to the Raptors’ March 20 game, Porter disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor. Another individual with whom Porter associated and knew to be an NBA bettor subsequently placed an $80,000 parlay proposition bet with an online sports book, to win $1.1 million, wagering that Porter would underperform in the March 20 game."

According to the NBA statement, Porter even used an associate's betting account to bet on the Raptors to lose a game that was not playing in, while he was on a road trip with Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905.