Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has been a key player for the Eagles for some time now, and HLTCO has made an intriguing 'cult hero' claim on the 32-year-old, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Palace fans might not have been excited at the prospect of Ayew coming to Selhurst Park when the transfer was announced.

Jordan Ayew news

Ayew initially joined Palace on a season-long loan from Swansea City before completing a permanent move the following summer, after scoring just one Premier League goal for the capital club, per MailOnline. If the transfer wasn't underwhelming before he joined on loan, then his disappointing temporary spell with the side wouldn't have done a lot to change the minds of the fans at Selhurst Park.

The former Swansea man has taken the responsibility on his shoulders this season with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze having injury problems, and was named Palace's Player of the Month for August. With Ayew now ageing, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Hodgson and his recruitment team looking to find a long-term replacement for the forward.

HLTCO claim at Selhurst Park

You're not likely to see Ayew named man of the match every single week, nor will he be competing with Erling Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot, but his work rate and pressing ability in the final third is imperative to how Palace play.

Jordan Ayew Palace Stats (Ranked) 2023/2024 season Appearances 8 - =1st Goals 0 Assists 2 - 2nd Aerials Won Per Game 1.8 - 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.3 - 5th Key Passes Per Game 1 - 5th Fouled Per Game 3.6 - 1st All statistics via WhoScored

HLTCO has suggested that over time, Palace fans have started to appreciate what Ayew offers to the side, but it's taken a while for the supporters to get on board with him, possibly due to his lack of contribution in front of goal. The presenter adds that Ayew is now looked upon as a bit of a cult hero at Selhurst Park and he can always be relied upon to produce consistent performances. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, HLTCO said...

"I think over time, Palace fans have come to appreciate what he offers. I often say that he is the ideal litmus test for whether or not you understand team dynamics, because if you were to just observe Ayew across a random 90 minutes in a run-of-the-mill Palace fixture against say, a Burnley or a Luton, you may not necessarily see what he offers. But I think in terms of his overall game, it has taken a fair few years for the vast majority of Palace fans to get on board with him. But the fact that he came into such little fanfare, and he's now looked upon as something of a cult hero for the fact that he can always be relied upon to be at least a seven out of 10 if not better, I think he undeniably does qualify for that category."

Will the Eagles be looking to replace the 32-year-old soon?

Journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that Palace were pushing to sign then-Everton winger Demarai Gray, but the Jamaican international later moved to Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. As a result, Palace may reignite their interest in another wide player in January, so Ayew's place in the side may come under threat, especially when Eze and Olise return.

Having the Ghanaian attacker, who is earning £40k-a-week at Selhurst Park, as a squad player will still be useful until he starts to physically decline, especially when you consider his versatility. At different points of his career, Ayew has played all across the front three, per Transfermarkt. However, if Palace want to go to the next level, then signing a long-term replacement will be a smart idea from the Eagles.

What's next for Roy Hodgson's side?

After the international break, Hodgson's men have a tricky run of fixtures, starting with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. The Eagles then host Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently leading the Premier League, and they will be hoping Eze and Olise return to action sooner rather than later to avoid falling down the table.

Per Evening Standard, summer signing Matheus Franca is recovering well from an injury which has kept him out for the season so far. The young Brazilian could soon make his debut, which will be a huge boost to Hodgson considering Palace's lack of creativity in the final third.