Highlights Lauri Markkanen is the best player for Utah and is attracting trade interest due to his scoring and defense.

Utah is not urgent to trade Markkanen despite losing control soon, increasing the asking price.

Clarkson's trade interest is low, but potential suitors could provide picks if an agreeable price is set, given his past success.

As they work on their rebuild, the Utah Jazz have been at the center of NBA trade rumors this offseason. All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen is being shopped around the league, Walker Kessler is being pursued by teams looking to add frontcourt depth, and veterans John Collins , Collin Sexton , and Jordan Clarkson are all available if the right offer is presented.

Markkanen is easily the best player on Utah's roster and is also the most attractive player currently on the trade market, as the former All-Star is a three-level scorer with the length to be an above-average defender.

Despite Markkanen being in the last year of his contract and the Jazz losing team control next summer, they have not been urgent in their pursuit to get the most out of their star on the trade market. Instead, the asking price has ballooned.

Markkanen aside, the Jazz have plenty of win-now players they can flip to a contender to add a package of draft picks. One of their better players, Jordan Clarkson, has been rumored to be on the trade market, but a recent report by The Salt Lake Tribune suggests that the market for Clarkson is not as rich as one might think.

"Clarkson, meanwhile, needs a bounceback season after really struggling with his efficiency last year. As of now, there haven’t been any other interested NBA teams in trading for his services."

However, a question has to be asked: is there actually not a market for Clarkson, or is Danny Ainge and the Jazz's front office simply demanding way too much to make a trade viable?

Utah's Asking Price

Danny Ainge has a history of asking for the best return possible

Danny Ainge has the reputation of being one of the best executives in the NBA. Previously he worked for the Boston Celtics , where he flipped an aging Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett , as well as other assets, to the Brooklyn Nets for a package that eventually resulted in Jayson Tatum , Jaylen Brown , and an NBA Championship.

The Greatest Fleece in NBA History? Boston Celtics Received: Brooklyn Nets Received: Keith Bogans Paul Pierce MarShon Brooks Kevin Garnett Kris Humphries DJ White Kris Joseph Jason Terry Gerald Wallace 2017 First-Round Pick First-Round Picks in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018 2017 Second-Round Pick

Once he was handed the keys to the Utah Jazz, he cleaned house, trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in savvy moves that allowed a rebuild to start in Salt Lake City. However, the Jazz have so far proven unable to build a winner around Markkanen, and flipping him for even more future assets is the clear choice to make.

In addition to flipping Markkanen, other players like Sexton, Clarkson, and Kessler are expected to be moved. However, the trade interest in Clarkson appears to be non-existent.

Or is it?

Ainge and Company are seeking a massive haul for Walker Kessler, to the point where it's downright laughable. If Ainge reasonably expects two picks for Kessler, a defensive-minded center who is a limited offensive threat, it's up to us to assume that the asking price for Clarkson, one of the best bench players in the league, is similar.

Jordan Clarkson's Trade Value

Clarkson is still a weapon, but not worth multiple picks

Clarkson is 32 years old and has two seasons left on his contract. The former Sixth Man of the Year did not have a great season in 2023-24, but he is still a capable scorer who plays winning basketball off the bench.

Plus, last year, he was playing above his role. On a better team than the Jazz, he is likely to find the success he had in past seasons. That said, his trade value is at an all-time low, and if Ainge and the Jazz are serious about adding draft picks, they need to find a middle-ground with possible suitors.

Jordan Clarkson Stats Category Career Average Career Best 2023-24 NBA Season PPG 16.0 20.8 (2022-23) 17.1 RPG 3.4 4.0 (2022-23) 3.4 APG 2.9 5.0 (2023-24) 5.0 FG% 43.8% 45.4% 2019-2020 41.3% 3PT% 33.5% 36.8% (2019-20) 29.4% WS/48min .057 .111 (2020-21) .006

Clarkson's shooting percentages last season, both from the floor and from three, were his career-worst, but he is not far removed from his efficiency peak. There is very clear value there, which is why it's unbelievable that there is no interest around the league in him.

While cap space is an issue, the Jazz have the room to take on a bad contract to move Clarkson in return for picks. Teams with minimal depth like the L.A. Lakers , Cleveland Cavaliers , and Milwaukee Bucks could all feasibly swing a trade for Clarkson if a fair asking price was presented.

However, as long as Ainge is the one wheeling and dealing in the Beehive State, a low asking price will never be offered. Ainge made a career swindling the NBA, but the deals he leaves on the table might define his tenure with the Jazz.