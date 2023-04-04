Liverpool's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took another blow as they drew against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

The Reds travelled to Stamford Bridge looking to get back on track following their heavy defeat to Manchester City on the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp made many changes to his side, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, while Virgil van Dijk missed out through illness.

But they failed to get the win they needed as they drew 0-0 in west London.

In truth, Liverpool were second best at Stamford Bridge and perhaps fortunate they emerged with a point.

Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker clash in Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

Tensions flared between Liverpool players in the 77th minute as Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker clashed.

A ball was punted forward by Kalidou Koulibaly and it looked as if Alisson would gather easily.

But Joel Matip felt he had to intervene and his poor clearance fell to Kai Havertz.

Havertz set up Joao Felix but the Portuguese's effort flew over the bar. It was a great chance and he should have done better.

Moments later, Henderson and Alisson clashed. The former bumped into the Brazilian goalkeeper as they exchanged words. View the heated exchange below...

VIDEO: Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker clash in Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool

TalkSPORT commentator Sam Matterface said of the incident: "Alisson and Henderson are now having a proper tear-up, a proper row in the penalty area away to our right.

“Joel Matip is getting involved as well, Liverpool players are losing their heads with one another.”

Stuart Pearce added: “It stems from Saturday, you can see the frustration there and on this occasion you’re looking at such a poor miss [from Felix].”

Liverpool move up to eighth in the Premier League

The Reds have moved up to eighth in the Premier League with the point and are now seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

The gap to the top four will extend to 10 points, though, should Manchester United beat Brentford on Wednesday evening.

The tough games keep on coming for Liverpool: they are next in action on Sunday April 9 when they take on Arsenal at Anfield.

Liverpool are winless in four matches and need to win against the league leaders to keep their chances of finishing in the top four alive.