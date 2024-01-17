Highlights Jordan Henderson is leaving Al-Ettifaq and is set to join Ajax after a disappointing stint in the Saudi Pro League.

Henderson's initial three-year contract is being cut short, indicating his desire to return to the Premier League.

The move to Ajax requires paperwork and details to be approved, but it seems likely that Henderson will make a return to European football.

Jordan Henderson has reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to leave the Saudi Pro League club, The Athletic’s David Ornstein exclusively reports, while it is believed that Ajax are close to being confirmed as his next permanent destination. Formerly of Liverpool, it was recently revealed that he was ‘desperate’ to make a shock return to the Premier League after a disappointing six-month stint in the Middle East under Steven Gerrard’s watch.

The Englishman’s move was berated in the first place – though, now it is understood he is cutting his initial three-year contract very short. Leaving Liverpool in a deal around the £12 million mark was the best option for all parties in the summer as he was no longer a regular part of Jürgen Klopp's plans on the red side of Merseyside, especially as the German tactician was planning a drastic midfield overhaul.

Henderson enjoyed a hugely successful spell as captain at Anfield, accruing just shy of 500 appearances for the Reds and lifting silverware on eight occasions and, therefore, thought that a switch to Al-Ettifaq was the best move for him and his family - but six months on, and he couldn't have been more wrong about his future.

Henderson set to join Ajax

An agreement in principle has been reached

So what next for Henderson? A return to the Premier League, as alluded to earlier, was at the top of his priority list, though after learning that a move back to England could land him a £3 million tax bill, it's safe to say that he has steered clear of any speculation of plying his trade in the English top tier. Thanks to the current tax laws, anyone leaving the UK to work abroad must remain out of the country for a full tax year, though if they decide to return before that period is up, they are forced to pay 45 per cent on their earnings.

Related Jordan Henderson 'set for £3m tax bill' if he gets Premier League return The former Liverpool captain reportedly wants to leave Saudi Arabia and head back to the Premier League...

Upon his departure, Ornstein revealed that Henderson has an agreement in principle to join Eredivisie giants Ajax, a side who have struggled for the most part in 2023. Ajax endured their worst domestic finish since the 2008/09 campaign last time out and continued their subpar form into the early embers of the current season – but new boss John van ’t Schip has overseen a drastic improvement in performances, and they are now unbeaten in the league since the 60-year-old’s arrival back in late October.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that Henderson is set to travel to Amsterdam to iron out all the necessary paperwork before the weekend in order to complete the move. Claiming that all parties are working to decide the final details of the contract today, the medical to become a new Ajax player is being prepared, while the club are waiting for approval to proceed.

Henderson’s disastrous stint in Saudi Pro League

The Englishman played just 17 games

As mentioned, the move saw the one-time Premier League winner receive huge scrutiny, though he did come out and deny any claims that the switch was fuelled by financial benefits. Upon his arrival in the Middle East, Henderson put pen to paper on a deal that would see him pocket an eye-watering £662,411 per week, per Capology.

Jordan Henderson Al-Ettifaq Statistics Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 5 Yellow/Red Cards 4/0 Weekly wages £662,411 Wages/per goal contribution £3,312,055 All statistics and figures per Transfermarkt + Capology

Having played 17 times in the Saudi Pro League, totting up four assists in the process, it’s fair to say that life in Saudi Arabia didn’t exactly go to plan for the Sunderland graduate – particularly after his transfer was ranked as the seventh-most controversial of all time. The Liverpool legend will soon be returning to European football after a six-month hiatus and, especially with Euro 2024 around the corner, he'll be hoping that he can hit the ground running in the Netherlands.