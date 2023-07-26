Highlights Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson shares an emotional farewell video with fans as he prepares to leave the club for Al Ittifaq.

Henderson's love and passion for Liverpool is evident in his touching goodbye video filmed at Anfield.

The midfielder reflects on his career at Liverpool, emphasising the honour of being captain and the collective achievements of the team.

Jordan Henderson has shared an emotional farewell video with Liverpool supporters ahead of his move to Al Ittifaq.

The Englishman has been captain of Liverpool since 2015 and has helped the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup in that time.

With almost 500 appearances for the club, Henderson is no doubt a Liverpool legend and his love and passion for the club has always been evident both on and off the pitch.

But with Jurgen Klopp seeking to create a new-look Liverpool midfield, the 33-year-old appears set to join up with former Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson has reportedly been offered £700,000 per week to join the Saudi outfit and while he's hardly earning a bad wage at the Reds – this sort of money is seemingly too good for him to turn down.

Henderson's emotional farewell video

Henderson has now confirmed that he is definitely leaving the club and paid tribute to Liverpool in a touching goodbye video that was filmed at Anfield.

It's clear from the video just how much the club means to Henderson and how sad he is to be saying goodbye.

In the video, Henderson stressed: "I'm not sure I have any words to sum up how I'm feeling right now.

"I'm in the dressing room for the last time so as you can imagine, it's very emotional."

He added: "I can't lie, there have been hard times, really hard times. But when I look back at my career at Liverpool, it will always be the good times that I remember.

"Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

"But the biggest honours at Liverpool weren't personal ones, they were collective; all of us, all of you, together."

The English midfielder shared the video on his Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Just know, I will always be a Red, until the day I die."

Check out the video below:

VIDEO: Jordan Henderson's emotional farewell video

Tributes fly in for Henderson

As you'd expect, a number of players, including Henderson's Liverpool teammates were quick to praise the Englishman on his extraordinary career at Anfield.

Defender Andy Robertson wrote: 'Love you, brother,' while youngster Harvey Elliott thanked his former skipper before calling him a 'legend' and a 'leader'.

Similarly, Virgil van Dijk wrote: 'Captain, leader, legend.'

Some players couldn't even find the words, with Alisson Becker opting to share a crying emoji, alongside a love heart.

Some of Henderson's England colleagues also commented, with Declan Rice and Reece James both describing the midfielder as a legend.

Henderson's controversial Saudi move

Despite there being no doubt about Henderson's legacy at Liverpool, his move to Saudi Arabia has been heavily criticised.

Henderson has been vocal in his support of the LGBTQ+ community in the past and has been viewed as an ally in this sense.

But he is moving to a country where being gay is currently illegal, which has led to some calling the Englishman a hypocrite.

Henderson has yet to address this criticism and it remains to be seen if he will do in the near future.