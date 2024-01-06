Highlights Jordan Henderson wants to return to the Premier League after a disappointing start in the Saudi Pro League.

His move to Al-Ettifaw was heavily criticized and ranked as one of the most controversial transfers ever.

Henderson wants to return to the Premier League, having spent 12 years at Liverpool. However, a move will see him lose out financially.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is 'desperate' to return to England’s top flight after an insipid start to life in the Saudi Pro League, MailOnline have exclusively reported. A regular under Gareth Southgate in the England set-up, Henderson’s move to the Middle East was heavily berated and, hence, was ranked as the seventh most controversial football transfer of all time, though it is now understood that he will seriously consider offers that arrive in his inbox this month.

The 33-year-old, currently under Steven Gerrard’s tutelage at Al-Ettifaq, played a whopping 492 times for Liverpool and captained the Reds to a Premier League and Champions League victory during his 12-year stint at Anfield. Having struggled to settle at his new employers, however, a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards – especially with the Sunderland graduate keen to ply his trade in the English top tier once again, just six months after his move away.

Still yet to open his goalscoring account for Al-Ettifaq, Henderson has notched just five assists in 19 outings and his issues have been compounded by his side’s poor run of form which has also, in turn, put Gerrard’s suitability under the spotlight. Should Gerrard, 43, retain his role at the helm, he may have to do without his former midfield partner given the report suggests that he has told teammates that he is 'considering' his future ahead of the Saudi Pro League's winter hiatus.

A Premier League return would cost Henderson millions

The midfielder earns £700,000 per week

A switch back to the Premier League during the January transfer window would, however, cost him millions of pounds in both tax and lost wages, especially as he pockets a mouth-watering £700,000 a week.

MailOnline’s report does suggest, however, that his weekly wage is only tax-free if he stays for the first two years of his contract – which, if a return to England came to fruition, would not be honoured. Saudi Arabia's 20 per cent income tax rate would, therefore, leave the Sunderland-born ace with a tax bill of around £7 million.

Henderson may be willing to take that hit, however, given a return to England could boost his chances of making Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. To add to this, his inability to adjust to the lifestyle in Saudi Arabia, particularly the heat and the playing conditions, all while the lack of support – thanks to Al-Ettifaq’s average attendance of 7,800 – has not exactly made Henderson’s life at his new club fruitful.

Leaving the ever-growing riches of the emerging league is not only on Henderson's mind, however, as former teammate Roberto Firmino could be poised to up and leave after just six months of football in the Middle East. Frustrated at the system used by employers, Al-Ahli, the Brazilian has struggled, just like Henderson, to adapt to the trials and tribulations of the Saudi Pro League and is, therefore, looking to cut his time there shorter than initially expected.

Steven Gerrard’s role as boss under threat

The former Liverpool midfielder is winless in eight outings

Under pressure from owners, Gerrard has led his team to just six wins from 19 league fixtures, with their last coming against Al-Wehda at the back end of October. Since then, they have scored just four goals in a host of eight winless games. His former assistant manager, Ian Foster, recently resigned from his post and joined Championship side Plymouth Argyle after a dismal run of results, which is just another sign of disruption at the Dammam-based outfit.

2:47 Related Steven Gerrard's stint in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ettifaq manager is quickly turning into a nightmare Steven Gerrard has had a difficult start to life in Saudi Arabia, but he is expected to be given the time to turn Al-Ettifaq's fortunes around.

After Foster's departure, it seems as if Gerrard may be next on the chopping board. Formerly of Aston Villa and Rangers, the Liverpool icon put pen to paper on a two-year contract on his Al-Ettifaq deal, one which expires in the summer of 2025. Becoming one of the best-paid managers in the history of football, many expected Gerrard to turn Saudi Arabian football into a reckoning force in the weird and wonderful world of the sport.