Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson got caught up in a heated exchange with a reporter following Ajax's 2-1 victory over Feyenoord on Sunday. The 34-year-old had reportedly made a dramatic U-turn on his decision to leave the Dutch giants earlier in the week, making it inevitable that post-match questions would centre around his future.

Speculation suggested the Englishman had pushed for a move amid links to Monaco during the January transfer window. However, after denying claims that he was the driving force behind the transfer talks, Henderson faced the media for the first time over the weekend, spending much of his post-match duties shutting down what he called false narratives.

Since departing Liverpool 18 months ago, Henderson had a brief stint in Saudi Arabia under Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq before making the switch to Ajax last winter. Despite taking up the captain's armband and making 45 appearances, he was stripped of his leadership role. When pressed about his supposed desire to leave, Henderson remained defiant in his response.

Jordan Henderson Clashes With Reporter Over 'False News'

The former Premier League champion wasn't best pleased with the line of questioning

"Based on what? The coach told you I wanted to go to Monaco? Because I had a big offer? That's not true," Henderson said with a dumbfounded expression to match. Acknowledging that negotiations between the clubs had taken place due to Ajax’s financial considerations, he suggested that no agreement was reached but vehemently denied ever expressing a desire to leave.

"Money has to be created and that can be done by letting big earners leave. I am one of the big earners. It's often about my salary in the media," he continued.

"The situation was that we had to decide whether it was worth pivoting or keeping my salary in this case. Those were difficult conversations. I said what I thought, but we jointly came to the conclusion that I should stay. I am happy with that. I will give everything for the club and the team.

"Untruths were told about me as a person. I tried to focus, but it feels painful. People may criticise me because of my game, but when it gets personal ... I am a human being with family, parents, a wife and children. If they read things in the press that are not true, that is going too far. I don't know what their sources are, but it is not true."

The ex-Red of 12 years, captain for eight of those, continued playing for Ajax on Sunday, starting and finishing the 2-1 Eredivisie victory over Feyenoord. Most importantly, he was awarded the armband after this latest fiasco, as tension within the club itself has eased, despite the media's hope that there is a story still to be told.

Henderson will remain in Amsterdam until at least the summer as the transfer window closes on Monday. Whether he will stay put beyond then is another question that only time can tell for sure.