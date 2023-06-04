Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson could be facing a difficult season ahead at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for the Reds for many years now, but new additions could force him out of the team.

Henderson, who is earning £190k-a-week at Liverpool, has played 492 times for the Merseyside club, as per Transfermarkt.

The England international has won everything there is to win in club football, captaining the side for almost eight years now.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister is in advanced talks to join the club.

Elsewhere, 90min have claimed that Liverpool are the favourites to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Despite the links to multiple midfielders, Henderson appears to be relishing the challenge of extra competition.

He said: "I am sure players will be coming in at some point to give us a boost and freshen things up a bit and hopefully put us in good position come the first game of the season.

"It’s always a challenge, especially at Liverpool, there will always be challenges for places and to play games. That’s the case ever since I came to the club. Come pre-season I’ll be ready for the challenge again."

What has Jones said about Henderson?

Jones has suggested that it could be a difficult season for Henderson and he doesn't expect him to be one of the first names on the team sheet anymore.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he'll stay at the club, but I think it will be a really difficult season ahead for him in the sense that he's no longer going to be one of the first names on the team sheet as he's been used to for so many years now.

"It's going to be a new stage of his career and it's one that he has to manage carefully.

"Him and Jurgen Klopp have to have a clear understanding of how he fits in and where he fits in. What sort of games is he going to be used for and what is his role going to be in that squad?"

How has Henderson performed this season?

The former Sunderland midfielder has started 23 Premier League games this campaign, as per FBref.

Henderson ranks 17th in the Liverpool squad based on WhoScored's rating system.

Klopp's side have struggled this term, so it's no surprise to see them in the market for multiple new additions, which could see Henderson's game time limited in the future.