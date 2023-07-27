Highlights Liverpool players say goodbye to captain Jordan Henderson as he completes his move to Al-Ettifaq, reflecting on his incredible 12-year career.

Manager Jurgen Klopp gets emotional in his farewell message to Henderson, labeling him a legend and expressing hope for a proper goodbye in the future. The search for Henderson's replacement and the next captain begins.

Liverpool players and manager Jurgen Klopp have paid tribute to Jordan Henderson after the club confirmed that the player had completed a move to Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq.

The midfielder has joined the club for a reported fee of £12 million plus add-ons, and he is set to earn an astronomical wage of £700,000 per week.

It brings an end to his incredible 12-year career at Anfield, with Henderson making 492 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

The 33-year-old led them to multiple trophies, with Liverpool lifting the Premier League for the first time in 30 years in 2020.

Henderson would help his side win more silverware in cup competitions too, including a Champions League in the 2018/19 season and a domestic cup double during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Englishman posted an emotional video on social media on Wednesday to confirm that he was leaving the Premier League team.

“I can't lie, there have been hard times, really hard times,” he said. “But when I look back at my career at Liverpool, it will always be the good times that I remember.

“Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life. From the moment the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave like a Liverpool captain should.

"But the biggest honours at Liverpool weren't personal ones, they were collective; all of us, all of you, together."

Players pay tribute to outgoing captain

Liverpool confirmed that Henderson had left the club on Thursday.

And the Reds then posted a video on Twitter of players paying tribute to the outgoing midfielder.

Each of them picked out moments they had shared with Henderson at Liverpool, painting a picture of just how much he had done for young players at the club or for players who were arriving from elsewhere.

“You were probably the player who welcomed me and helped me feel at home and at ease around other players and around the whole squad,” said Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Since I arrived here, you opened your arms and received me as if I was your little brother,” Alisson said.

“Since the minute I came in, you’ve looked after me” said Andy Robertson. “Giving me your house to rent at the start when I didn’t know where to go, I didn’t know what I needed and things like that.”

Players talk about so many other moments that help to illustrate what Henderson is like as a leader and as a person. Watch the full video for yourselves below.

Video: Liverpool players with touching tribute to Jordan Henderson

Klopp: “You are a legend”

Liverpool manager Klopp was given his own video to pay tribute to Henderson.

The coach was visibly emotional as he talked about the departing captain, and reflected on the time that they had spent together in the last 12 years.

“Hi Skipper,” he said. “We will miss you, you know that. You will miss us, I know that.

“But it's life. It's not forever, it's just a goodbye. It's wishing good luck, you wished it to us and we wish it to you. We will follow you, you will follow us.

“I said in the beginning when I arrived here that life should be like that we all collect together, and when we are together, we collect together stories. And make it our story.

“And when you look back now already, I think you can't avoid a smile and I feel exactly the same.”

“If nobody told you yet, I will tell you now: you are a legend,” he went on to say. “I know people say recently we use that word slightly too often, I can tell you that it is not in your case.

“All the best, skip. Speak soon, see you soon and I hope you find time to come back and we can say goodbye as a club properly because that's what you deserve.

“Thank you for everything, see you soon, and don't forget: you'll never walk alone.”

Video: Klopp’s words to outgoing Henderson

Liverpool searching for Henderson’s replacement

With Henderson’s departure now confirmed, Klopp and Liverpool will be stepping up their search for his replacement.

They have been linked with a move for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, and have also drawn up a five-man shortlist of other midfield targets.

There is also the question of who will be Liverpool’s next captain now that Henderson has left.

Virgil van Dijk, Robertson, and Mohamed Salah could all be in line to step up for the club.

Van Dijk was named skipper in Liverpool’s 4-4 draw against Greuther Furth, which might have given fans an indication of who the next leader will be.