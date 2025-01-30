Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson once omitted Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk when naming two Liverpool icons as his greatest-ever teammates. Henderson joined the Merseyside club from Sunderland in 2011 and played a major role as the Reds went from mid-table obscurity to Premier League and European champions, with the midfielder as captain.

During that same period, Henderson established himself as a regular England international, collecting 81 caps for the Three Lions and appearing in six major tournaments. With such a resume, it is no surprise that the 34-year-old has played with a whole host of talent, but when asked back in 2022 who the standouts were, the Ajax man couldn't find room for Salah or Van Dijk.

Henderson Names Gerrard and Suarez as Best Teammates

The Englishman played alongside the pair in the early stages of his Anfield tenure

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo back in 2022, Henderson revealed that Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez were his picks for his greatest teammates during his career. The pair are both among the best to ever grace English football, and Henderson spoke in glowing terms about their abilities:

"I have played with a lot of great players, it’s so hard to pick a single great player from the countless I have played with. Looking back across my whole career I would say that I would have to say Luis Suarez or Steven Gerrard. Both were absolutely sublime players and it would be so hard to pick just one."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henderson and Gerrard played 142 games together across their careers, while the former also lined up with Suarez on 104 occasions.

Henderson got to experience playing with both Gerrard and Suarez during the early part of his career at Liverpool, with the Reds coming close to winning a surprise Premier League title in 2014 thanks to the brilliance of the pair. Despite not going all the way then, Henderson was able to do so in a more prominent role years later. However, his answer to the question of his greatest teammates poses the question of how good Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team would have been with the two club legends still at their peak.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 30/01/2025.