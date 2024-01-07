Highlights Jordan Henderson is reportedly desperate to return to the Premier League in January after struggling to settle in Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle United could be a potential destination for Henderson, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting it would be a shock signing.

Henderson's experience and quality could lift Newcastle's levels in midfield, an area that is currently letting them down.

Newcastle United could be in the market for a new midfielder during the January transfer window, with Jordan Henderson a name now thrown into the mix. Journalist Dean Jones has discussed the Magpies' potential pursuit of the former Liverpool man with GIVEMESPORT, suggesting that it would be the shock of the window.

Henderson made the move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window to take advantage of the riches on offer in the Middle East. As per Sky Sports, Al Ettifaq, managed by former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, paid around £13m to prise him away from Anfield, while offering him a hefty £350k-a-week to sign on the dotted line.

The ageing star was still a regular for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and reiterated that the move wasn't to do with the money on offer, but he's now reportedly considering a return to England after struggle to settle in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson wants Premier League return

As per MailOnline, Henderson is reportedly desperate to return to the Premier League during the January transfer window. The England international is said to have already spoken to teammates about his desire to depart and is currently considering his options. He would likely have to take a significant pay cut to move back to England's top flight, and the report names Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Newcastle as sides who are in the market for a midfielder.

Jordan Henderson - Al Ettifaq stats Stats Output Appearances 17 Goals 0 Assists 4 Yellow cards 4 Minutes 1517 Points per game 1.24 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 19/12/2023

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will sign one or two players during the January transfer window and they could focus on bringing in new additions on loan. A temporary move for Henderson could make sense, with Sandro Tonali suspended and Eddie Howe's side depleted due to injuries. This would also allow the Magpies to negotiate a deal where they aren't forced to pay all of his wages, if Al Ettifaq are willing to allow him to depart.

Henderson is also a former Sunderland player and was born in the area, so there's certainly an argument that a move to the Black Cats' biggest rivals wouldn't be of interest to the midfielder.

Dean Jones - Henderson to Newcastle would be a shock

Jones has suggested that if Henderson was to make the move to Newcastle, then it would be the shock of the January transfer window, but it's not the worst idea in the world from a purely football sense. The journalist adds that Henderson could lift Newcastle's levels in the middle of the park, an area that is letting them down at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

“There are some links with Jordan Henderson which would be the shock of the window for me if Henderson suddenly rocked up at Newcastle halfway through the season. I don't think it's the worst idea in the world from a football sense. The experience and quality he could bring would be very beneficial for the player, because of the Euros that are on the horizon, It would also lift Newcastle's levels in an area of pitch that I feel is really letting them down at the moment. I feel like they've got such tired legs in there. The squad has been so thin that the midfield is getting bypassed a bit and Henderson could definitely help out. I'm genuinely not sure this one can come together and it would be a fascinating one if it did. I'm pretty sure that Jordan Henderson is a Sunderland fan so, if not just for footballing reasons, emotional reasons too, I'll be surprised to see him put it on their shirt.”

Eddie Howe wants a striker

Back in December, Journalist Jones informed GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will be actively seeking a new striker during the winter window. Concerns arise as both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have faced injuries during the season, potentially leaving the Magpies with a shortage of attacking options once again.

Newcastle has shown interest in securing the services of Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia from his current club. Sporting director Dan Ashworth reportedly travelled to Italy to observe the 27-year-old in action against AC Milan in Serie A last month, and they could make a move in the coming weeks.