Highlights Jordan Henderson is reportedly seeking a departure from Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League after just six months due to unhappiness on and off the pitch.

If Henderson completes a move back to the Premier League this January, he may be hit with a multi-million tax bill as he has not spent long enough outside of the United Kingdom.

Henderson could potentially avoid the tax bill by moving to a non-UK league, such as the Bundesliga, where he would be abroad for the full financial year.

It's not uncommon for transfer in football to not work out. For a number of reasons, both on and off the pitch, players sometimes just don't settle at a new club and quickly start eying up the exit door.

Manchester United flop Alexis Sánchez famously once admitted that he wanted to cancel his contract "after the first training session" following his move from Arsenal. Most, however, stick around for at least a season but Jordan Henderson appears to be seeking a departure from the Saudi Pro League just six months after arriving.

According to reports, the Englishman is hoping to return to the Premier League as he is unhappy with several issues both on and off the pitch in the Middle East. If he can complete his desired move this winter, the 33-year-old could be hit by a multi-million tax bill as he has not spent long enough outside of the United Kingdom.

Henderson at risk of £3m tax bill

Joining a non-Premier League club could allow him to keep full wages

Indeed, as reported by The Telegraph, Henderson is a risk of losing out on a significant chunk of his £350,000-a-week contract. Should he complete a move this January, the midfielder could be hit by a whopping tax bill.

The article explains that, under current tax laws, people leaving the United Kingdom to work abroad must remain out of the country for a full tax year. If not, and they return before that period is up, they will then have to pay 45 per cent on their earnings.

As a consequence, if Henderson gets the Premier League move he appears to be pining for, he would be heavily taxed on his current wages by returning to England. It's reported that he may end up owing more than £3m to HMRC when all is said and done.

Essentially, despite signing deals that look to be on a tax-free basis, those heading to the Saudi Pro League must spend almost two years out of the UK if they want to be fully paid. Nuno Espirito Santo is one example of someone who didn't spend long enough in the Middle East to avoid this bill, after he left Al-Ittihad 16 months into his contract before moving back to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest in December 2023.

An exit this January would see Henderson fall around 18 months short of the required tax period. But as the former Liverpool captain has always insisted that his move to Al-Ettifaq was never about the money, this might not be a stumbling block.

If it is an issue for him, though, rather than returning to English football, he could keep his net salary by heading elsewhere in Europe – which would ensure he was abroad for the full financial year. So, a move to the Bundesliga, for instance, would be a way around this.

In another article by The Telegraph, tax expert Elliott Buss, a partner at UHY Hacker Young, explained the little-known financial rule that could be an issue for those heading to Saudi. He was quoted as saying:

“Essentially, you need to be out of the country for a complete tax year. You need to start the clock in April 2024. It is not very well-known but is a question that arises a lot with sports people going abroad to play, such as rugby players going to Japan. “They are allowed to return back to the UK to see family as long as it does not exceed 91 days in a tax year. So it depends how long the season is and they need to be careful when they are coming back to remain having their tax-free status.”

Henderson hoping to leave Al-Ettifaq

Unhappy with Saudi lifestyle

It appears as though the Al-Ettifaq midfielder is unhappy in the Middle East and reports claim he is 'desperate' to return to the Premier League as soon as possible. Playing under former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, Henderson is yet to find his best form. His inability to adjust to the lifestyle and the heat in Saudi Arabia, plus a general discontentment with the low crowd numbers, are all factors understood to have contributed to his desire to leave.

With the January transfer market open right now, there could be a number of options for the England international – the likes of Chelsea and even a move to Germany have already been touted as possible destinations for Henderson. It will certainly be interesting to see where he ends up amid all the current speculation.