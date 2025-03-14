England boss Thomas Tuchel has named his inaugural Three Lions squad – and it’s not unfair to say some inclusions (and omissions) have not gone down well. Jordan Henderson’s return to the fold has certainly ruffled some feathers, for example.

Newcastle United’s Dan Burn received his first phone call; the resurgence of Marcus Rashford has paid off and the young Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal is getting recognition on the international stage for his incredible club form.

In terms of the aforementioned Henderson, the central midfielder has long been a seasoned asset for the Three Lions, but with a throng of options at Tuchel’s disposal, the 34-year-old being included has bewildered the English media.

English Media Reacts to Henderson’s Call-Up

'Jordan Henderson has started two of Ajax’s last nine games'

After a torrid six-month stint in Saudi Arabia at Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, Sunderland-born Henderson returned to Europe in the summer to play for Ajax – but it’s not unfair to say that he’s not first choice under Francesco Farioli’s tenureship.

Thus, the English media have reacted fairly poorly to Henderson, widely regarded as one of the most underrated English players in football history, being called up for World Cup-qualifying encounters against Albania and Latvia.

Citing the fact that the former Liverpool captain, who played 492 times for the Reds, has failed to chalk up a 90-minute display in almost six weeks, The Mirror’s Ryan Taylor finds Tuchel’s decision ‘utterly bemusing’ given his lack of action of late.

Find Jordan Henderson’s return to the England fold utterly bemusing. Hasn’t been a regular starter for Ajax of late & hasn’t completed 90 minutes in the Eredivisie in almost six weeks.

“Would never pretend to be non-partisan, but Jordan Henderson in that England squad over Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White is unfathomable.” Daniel Story of iPaper wrote. Short and simple, Matt Law of The Telegraph highlighted Henderson's lack of recent game time by writing: “Jordan Henderson has started two of Ajax’s last nine games.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henderson was the first player to win the England Player of the Year award at both the U-21 and senior level.

Gibbs-White’s Omission ‘Bewildering’

‘He has become one of the best players in the PL’