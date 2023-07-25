Liverpool’s midfield revolution is continuing this summer, with Jordan Henderson set to depart.

The 33-year-old is set to join Steven Gerrard’s new club, Al-Ettifaq, and a new report has stated that the Reds have drawn up a five-man shortlist to replace him.

Henderson’s move to the Saudi Pro League team will bring the curtain down on an incredible 12-year career at Anfield.

He joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland and has gone on to make 492 appearances for the Premier League side in all competitions.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he has also guided the team back to the top of English football as the club captain, with the midfielder lifting the Premier League in 2020.

Henderson also completed a domestic cup double in 2022 and lifted the Champions League as well in the 2018/19 season.

Henderson has already said his goodbyes

And his departure from Liverpool seems like it could be announced soon.

A new report from the Daily Mail has revealed that Henderson has already said goodbye to his Liverpool teammates and that he will travel to join up with Al-Ettifaq tomorrow.

Henderson reportedly underwent a medical in Manchester on Friday ahead of the move, and will earn a huge £700,000 per week.

The midfielder is said to have spoken to Klopp about the amount of playing time that he would receive next season and his future role in the team.

Liverpool are looking to refresh their midfield this summer, with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving.

Henderson now looks set to leave and his teammate Fabinho has been linked with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League too, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have arrived so far.

Additionally, Henderson has spoken to England manager Gareth Southgate about the transfer to understand how a move to the Saudi Pro League might impact his international future.

Liverpool have five targets that could replace Henderson

Moreover, the Mail’s report has listed five players who Liverpool are targeting to replace the outgoing Henderson.

The first name on the list is reportedly Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, with Football Insider writing that the club must be ready to spend £50 million to secure his signature.

Next on the list is Sofyan Amrabat, who is also a target for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Fiorentina denied that the Red Devils had made a bid for the midfielder last week, and Liverpool were reportedly interested in the player last season after impressive performances at the Qatar World Cup.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City is named as another option, although the Englishman has previously stated his desire to stay at the Etihad.

And the Reds face a similar issue with Ryan Gravenberch, the fourth man on their shortlist.

The Dutch midfielder stated that he wanted to stay at Bayern Munich despite being linked with a move to Anfield.

However, that has not deterred interest from the Premier League club, with Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT that he could still leave the German side.

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is said to be the final name on the list, but the Mail’s report states that he is unlikely to leave the Bernabeu.

Klopp: “We will have a good team”

One man not mentioned in the report who is of interest to Liverpool is Southampton’s Roméo Lavia.

The Reds are said to be exploring a deal for the 19-year-old, who is also of interest to Chelsea.

Any one of the names above could arrive in the coming weeks though, with manager Klopp making it clear that new signings will arrive.

“There are so many things to do,” he told the club media, as per the Mirror. “The transfer window is open. If my day would have 28 hours at the moment it would not be a problem - I could fill them easily!

"Still three-and-a-half weeks until the first game of the season. A few things have to happen before then, definitely, transfer market-wise as well.

"That is clear now. And it will happen. New players have to come in. We will have a good team."