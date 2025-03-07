Jordan Henderson returned to the Ajax starting XI after a spell on the sidelines through injury for the Dutch club's 2-1 Europa League defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. The England international won't be involved for his side in the return leg in Germany, however, after picking up a suspension through an avoidable yellow card.

It's been well-documented that the English midfielder has struggled to find a settled home ever since leaving Liverpool in 2023. Henderson embarked on a new journey with Saudi Pro League team Al-Ettifaq, but that move didn't work out, and he was on the move again in early 2024.

This time, the box-to-box general joined European royalty in Eredivisie outfit Ajax. After helping his team turn their disappointing 2023/24 season around, Henderson was involved in a huge transfer saga in the winter transfer window of 2025.

Trying to secure a move to French side AS Monaco, the captaincy was taken away from Henderson before he was involved in a heated exchange with reporters over the matter. A significant U-turn was made and the 34-year-old decided to stay put in Amsterdam - but how has he got on since then?

Jordan Henderson's Return to the Ajax Team

The midfielder came back from injury vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Henderson returned to the starting line-up for the first time since recovering from an injury picked up in the middle of February. He was back with a bang, providing an assist for the Amsterdam-based outfit's only goal of the game, setting up Brian Brobbey.

This wasn't the only significant impact the midfielder had on the match, as he picked up a needless booking for his reaction towards Italian referee Simone Sozza. With his side falling behind after taking an early lead, Henderson was cautioned for his aggressive reaction towards the official as he protested a decision. That yellow card has now ruled him out for the second leg, with the player himself admitting:

"Yes, that was very stupid. I thought they were really wasting time and I was very frustrated by that. Stupid of me. It's not ideal, because, of course, I want to be in the selection that will try to get a result next week."

From his 37 appearances in all competitions to date, Henderson has registered six assists but is yet to find a way to goal from midfield. His presence in the middle of the pitch has been vital for the club's attempts to get back into the Champions League next season, even if there have been off-field issues.

Averaging more than 70 touches, one key pass and four ball recoveries every 90 minutes, the ex-Liverpool man continues to cover every blade of grass. This shows the professionalism of the player who has at times felt alienated in the Dutch capital.

Henderson Faces Criticism For 'Unacceptable' Actions

A former Premier League star has jumped to his defence