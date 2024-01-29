Highlights Crystal Palace are prioritising the addition of a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Palace have shown interest in Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James, who is valued at around £10m.

Palace prefer to target young, up-and-coming talent like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, and they are continuing down that road this month.

Crystal Palace are interested in bringing Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James to Selhurst Park before the end of the window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT, explaining that any offer will have to be significant with his current club not looking to sell him this month.

Roy Hodgson and his recruitment team could be looking to prioritise the addition of a new midfielder in the January transfer window. Cheick Doucoure has been ruled out for a significant period this term, while the Eagles' activity in the market so far certainly hints that it's a position they are desperate to reinforce.

Palace have also preferred to target young, up-and-coming talent over the last few years with the hope of developing them into valuable talent. Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are prime examples, with both players signed from the Championship and are now key players for Hodgson's side.

Midfielder a priority for Crystal Palace

Earlier in the January transfer window, Hodgson confirmed that the Eagles were interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Philips, who has now joined West Ham United on loan for the remainder of the season. Palace have also seen a bid rejected for youngster Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers, and The Athletic have confirmed that they remain keen on the midfielder.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Hodgson and his recruitment team definitely want to add another body in the middle of the park before the window slams shut on Thursday. Now, it's understood that the Eagles have enquired about the availability of Birmingham's James, with the Midlands club valuing him at around £10m.

Jordan James Championship stats vs Birmingham squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 (13) 3rd Goals 6 =2nd Pass Success Rate 76.5% 11th Tackles Per Game 1.3 =9th Interceptions Per Game 10.7 =10th Match rating 6.58 12th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/01/2024

With Palace showing an interest in James and Wharton, it's clear that they want to continue going down the route of signing the best talent in England's second tier. Realistically, the Eagles could make a significant profit on both Eze and Olise after showing faith in them when they were in the Championship, so it's a tried and tested method that's worked so far, with the aforementioned duo undoubtedly two of their key players. James has been backed to follow in the footsteps of Jude Bellingham by Wales manager Rob Page, who claims the young midfielder 'has got everything'.

Prising young talent away from clubs isn't going to be easy in the final few days of the window with sides having such little time to source a replacement. This is why the summer transfer window is usually the busiest, with clubs having plenty of time to buy and sell rather than a singular month in the middle of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano - Interest in Jordan James is 'concrete'

Romano has confirmed that Palace do have concrete interest in signing James, but they could face competition from fellow Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race to secure his signature. The Italian journalist adds that James would be keen on a move to England's top flight, but Birmingham will need a significant proposal to allow him to depart. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Interest is concrete, the player is appreciated by Crystal Palace and Wolves, and both clubs are interested in him. He would be keen on a move to the Premier League because obviously, it could be a good opportunity for him. It's important to say that Birmingham don't have the intention to let him go in the final days. So it has to be a very good proposal. Otherwise, it's not going to be easy."

Palace reject offer from Nottingham Forest

According to The Athletic, Palace have rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with the Midlands outfit offering to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy. The report claims that as things stand, it's likely that the England international remains at Selhurst Park until after the January transfer window closes.

In the summer, Palace secured the signature of Dean Henderson from Manchester United, meaning they have two top-level goalkeepers in their squad both competing for the number one shirt. Henderson has recently been between the sticks for the Eagles with Johnstone out injured, but after conceding five times at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, we could see the former Manchester United goalkeeper dropped in the near future.