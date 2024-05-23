Highlights Jordan Love was impressive for the Packers in 2023, which was his first full year as the starting quarterback.

At the moment, Love looks like the next man up in the line of Packers' legendary quarterbacks.

Still, Love will need to replicate this success in 2024, and the next couple of seasons, to reach that status.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers surprised the entire football world.

Most pundits expected them to help Aaron Rodgers out, and add to his depleted receiver room after years of ignoring it. Instead, Green Bay went in a different direction, and opted to take Jordan Love, who would eventually replace Rodgers.

Love wound up sitting behind Rodgers during the first three years of his career, from 2020-2022. He only really got playing time during blowouts, and his potential was a question mark for Packers fans for the most part during that time.

Then, Rodgers became a New York Jet after the 2022 campaign. Finally, it was Love's time, and he became the full-time starter for the first time in his career in his fourth season. Love went on to have an excellent year, and fell just short of leading the Packers all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Jordan Love Looks Like the Next Great Packers' QB

While work still needs to be done, all signs are pointing in the right direction for Love

To say Love was excellent in 2023 would be an understatement. There were times at which he struggled, but that's to be expected for most first-time starters. However, he was lethal down the stretch at the end of the regular season, and led the Packers to a win in the Wild Card round against the Dallas Cowboys, in Dallas.

Jordan Love in 2023 Category Love QB Rank Games 17 T-1st Completion % 64.2% T-20th Passing Yards 4,159 7th Yards/Attempt 7.2 T-13th TD 32 2nd TD Rate 5.5 5th INT 11 T-10th-Most INT Rate 1.9 T-14th Passer Rating 96.1 11th

Love had a productive season, but his first year as the starter wasn't all sunshine and butterflies. There were some growing pains, and Love, along with the rest of the team, struggled to start the year. They limped to a 2-5 start through the first seven games, including a four-game losing streak that included losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. However, they were able to eventually right the ship, and finished the year on a tear.

Love and the Packers went 6-2 over the final eight games of the season, with two three-game winning streaks during that time. Over that last stretch, Love was excellent, throwing multiple touchdowns in seven of those eight games, while tossing just one interception during the same stretch.

Love started his first playoff game against the Cowboys, and was dominant along with the rest of the team as a whole. They ran the Cowboys out of their own building—in the playofffs. Although Green Bay narrowly lost in the Divisional round, Love proved that he could will the team to the playoffs down the stretch in the regular season, and proved he could win on the road in the playoffs as well.

While Packers' fans, and the rest of the league as a whole, are understandably excited about Love, there is still more work to do. His 2023 season was excellent, but if he wants to join the list of excellent Packers quarterbacks, more work will need to be done.

Over the past few decades, the Packers have had a knack for finding excellent quarterback talent. They've gone from Brett Favre to Rodgers, two of the better quarterbacks in the history of the game, who handled duties under center in Titletown for an unbroken 30-year run from 1992-2022.

At this point, it seems like they struck gold again with Love (especially when looking at the trio's debut numbers side by side), who could give them another decade of QB dominance—with no break in between. Oh, how envious the Bears must be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jordan Love was impressive in 2023. He became the first quarterback in Packers' history to have three games with three passing touchdowns and no interceptions within his first 12 starts.

However, if Love is truly going to fall in line as the third straight legendary quarterback for the Cheeseheads, he'll have to replicate the success he had in 2023, and possibly even build on it.

He's on the right track for now though, with a winning season, multiple win streaks, and a road playoff win all under his belt in his first year as a starter. The sky is the limit for Love and the Packers from here, but Love will be the catalyst for how they fly.

