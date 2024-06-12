Highlights Packers quarterback Jordan Love is confident he'll be able to agree a contract extension with the team by training camp in July.

He's currently in the last year of his rookie contract, and it's been estimated his extension will be in the area of four years and $191.5 million.

Love was excellent down the stretch last season, but the Packers are taking a risk by issuing such a large extension to a quarterback that's only started one season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love said on Tuesday that he thinks his contract extension will be signed by the time training camp starts on July 22, echoing previous comments made by Green Bay's general manager, Brian Gutekunst, (via ESPN):

It's what I've heard.

Instead of the Packers triggering his fifth-year option, they signed Love to a one-year, $13.5 million extension on top of his rookie deal last season, most of which was fully guaranteed. The extension runs out at the end of the season, and he'd be a free agent ahead of the 2025 season.

Packers Will Go as Far as Jordan Love Can Take Them

The success of Green Bay's season depends on how well their young QB plays

At the time of his extension, it wasn't clear where Love fit in their long-term plans. After drafting the 25-year-old 26th in the 2020 NFL Draft, he sat behind franchise legend and future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers for three years. He only started one game in that span and attempted only 83 passes, recording 606 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason, and named Love the starter. In his first season starting, he did not disappoint. He threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He was near perfect in the Wild Card round in the Packers' 48-32 demolition of the Dallas Cowboys, completing 76% of his passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns and no picks.

His contract extension is estimated to be something in the range of four years and $191.5 million, and if he maintains his level of play from 2023, he'll be well worth it.

Jordan Love was fantastic last season, especially down the stretch as the Packers rallied from 3-6 to finish 9-8 and swipe the last Wild Card spot. He spearheaded a famous playoff win that saw a seventh seed beat a second seed for the first time since the postseason expanded in 2020, and ended the Cowboys' 16-game home win streak.

Jekyll & Hyde Or Learning the Ropes?: Love in 2023 Category Weeks 1-10 (Rank) Weeks 11-18 (Rank) Yards/Game 223.2 (17th) 268.8 (4th) TDs 14 (T-10th) 18 (T-3rd) INTs 10 (Last) 1 (1st) TD % 4.7 (T-11th) 6.5 (T-3rd) INT % 3.3 (Last) 0.4 (1st) Comp. % 58.7 (30th) 70.3 (4th) Yards/Att. 6.7 (T-22nd) 7.7 (7th) Passer Rating 80.5 (26th) 112.7 (2nd) Wins 3 6 *Of 31 Qualified QBs

However, it took him a while to get into his groove, and the Packers only started winning once he started performing. Prior to Week 10, he had some poor games, including throwing three interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, and only completing 50% of his 44 pass attempts against the New Orleans Saints in Week three.

Love is still young, and needed to get used to starting in the NFL last year, but it's clear that the Packers' success is reliant on Love playing well. It seems likely that he'll continue his excellence into the 2024 season, but the Packers should be wary that he's only been elite for half a season.

They'd be taking a significant risk by extending him with as lucrative contract as is being touted currently.

