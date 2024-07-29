Highlights Jordan Love signs a four-year, $220M deal, now tied as the NFL's highest-paid player.

After a decade of Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers' franchise quarterback, they feel confident that Jordan Love is his successor long-term. Love recently signed a four-year, $220 million contract, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Following his incredible first season as a starting quarterback, he was immediately rewarded financially alongside the best quarterbacks in the league.

Now comes the time to reflect on how this contract extension could affect the Packers Super Bowl window. Many teams are forced to pay players hefty contracts but cannot make as many moves in free agency. But as long as the Packers remain smart with the rest of their contracts, they should be in an excellent spot to win a championship during Love's four-year contract extension.

Paying a quarterback doesn't mean your team can't pay anyone else in free agency. Normally, it means you have one of the best quarterbacks in the league and can count on them to elevate the rest of your offense. Green Bay feels that Love is one of those guys. And it shouldn't shrink their Super Bowl window.

Offensive Youth

Green Bay's young offensive core is affordable, with plenty of talent that is good enough to finish as a top-seven offense.

While the thought of paying a quarterback might be scary, all the Packers' best wide receivers are on rookie contracts. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have two years left, while Jayden Reed and Dontavyion Wicks have three years left on their rookie contracts. The Packers won't have to decide between paying one of their guys for potentially another two years. With as much depth as they have at the position, they can live without paying all of them.

Most of their offensive line is young and cheap, so they aren't paying much money for that position group, except Elgton Jenkins. Josh Jacobs recently signed a four-year, $48 million contract, but the Packers can get out of that contract whenever they would like. Then, their two tight ends are heading into their second seasons. So, realistically, Green Bay is only paying Love and Jacobs on the offensive side of the ball, with one of those contracts relatively easy to get out of.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only two of the Packers offensive players have more than a $10 million cap hit this offense, including Jordan Love ($20.7 million) and Elgton Jenkins ($14.4 million)

With Green Bay's talent, they're in a unique situation where they can be comfortable with a hefty quarterback contract due to their young offensive core. Due to the team's rookie contracts, the Packers offensive core should be stable for at least the next two seasons, making them one of the best offenses in the NFL.

A Championship-Contending Quarterback

Love's two playoff appearances last season prove he can compete with the best.

If there's one thing that Love proved last season, it's that he can compete with the best of the best. In two playoff appearances, he finished with 466 passing yards, a 67.3 completion percentage, five passing touchdowns, and a playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys. In the biggest moments, Love consistently showed up as a bright spot for his team. He went toe to toe in San Francisco, nearly defeating the NFC Champions, San Francisco 49ers, on the road in a 24-21 loss.

At the very worst, he's probably a top-12 quarterback. He immediately stepped up as a starting quarterback with minimal experience and threw 32 passing touchdowns with an inexperienced wide receiver corps. Green Bay finished 12th in passing last season, despite an inconsistent run game.

Love is absolutely worth every penny of his contract extension. His talent alone is good enough to lead the Packers to consecutive playoff appearances, with a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl.

