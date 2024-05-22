Highlights Continuity at QB has been key to the Packers' success.

Jordan Love's strong 2023 season sets the team up for future success.

Signing Love to a long-term deal sooner may be wise due to rising QB salaries.

The Green Bay Packers angered a star quarterback by drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 Draft, but in hindsight, it was a genius move. Love appears to be the team's latest franchise quarterback, but he is only signed for one more year.

When he was asked about the potential of a holdout by reporters recently, the quarterback didn't rule it out. In a video shared by the Packers, Love left the door open while speaking to reporters:

We’ll see. I don’t know yet. We’ll see.

The Packers were a little ahead of schedule, emerging as contenders during the 2023 season. The team has one of the better cap situations in the league as well with over $20 million in cap space for the upcoming season and more than $50 million for the 2025 season.

Packers Have Been Extremely Fortunate With QBs

A long-term deal for Love would continue the team's strong trend

The Packers have had incredible continuity at the quarterback position. Brett Favre operated as the team's starter from 1992 through 2007. Following Favre's run, Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback from 2008 through 2022. Both won Super Bowls and multiple MVPs with the team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last 9 games of the regular season, Jordan Love completed 68.0% of his 317 attempts with 20 touchdowns against three interceptions for a 107.6 passer rating, which was 4th-best in the league over that span.

Love exceeded all the Packers' expectations during the 2023 season and, in the second half, looked like an elite quarterback. In the team's last nine games, he threw for 2,439 with 20 touchdown passes and two scores on the ground. He recorded a quarterback rating of 107.6 during that time.

Scary enough, the Packers have the chance to be even better during the 2024 season. The team added running back Josh Jacobs via free agency, who led the league in rushing a couple of years ago. It is also likely that the team's young skill position players like Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, Romeo Doubs, and Tucker Kraft will continue to improve.

Love has not only endeared himself to his teammates and the Packers faithful with his results, but with his work ethic too. Despite not having the contract he deserves yet, he is still showing up at voluntary OTAs and getting crucial offseason reps in with his teammates. That alone should push the Packers to give him that extension as soon as humanly possible.

Then there's the money, which would also suggest that it would behoove the Packers to sign Love to a new long-term deal sooner rather than later. The average annual salary for successful quarterbacks goes up each season, and seemingly every new QB contract sets some sort of record.

If Love continues on his current trajectory, an extension or the franchise tag will only get more expensive.

