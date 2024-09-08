Key Takeaways Jordan Love's injury could play a major role in the NFC North race.

The Detroit Lions are now the runaway favorites to win the division.

The Chicago Bears have the potential to build an early-season lead over their division rival.

The Green Bay Packers season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was overshadowed by the scene of quarterback Jordan Love being helped off the field in the final seconds of the Friday night contest. It’s been reported that Love suffered an MCL sprain, avoiding a season-ending injury. Still, he is slated to miss several weeks, potentially changing the NFC North race.

Related Fantasy Football: Why I'm Buying High on Saquon Barkley Saquon Barkley had an electric fantasy football performance on Friday night, and you should be adding him to your team as soon as you can.

Malik Willis Will Now Take the Reins for the Packers

Willis will fill in for Love at quarterback

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Malik Willis was once an exciting prospect. He displayed upper-echelon physical traits at Liberty and had QB1 buzz in the 2022 Draft. He started three games in two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and didn’t exactly impress in his limited game reps. The Packers saw enough in Willis to trade a seventh-round pick for him in August and named him backup.

Matt LaFleur has developed a strong reputation. He’s a credentialed offensive mind with a quarterback-friendly offense. However, there is only so much a playcaller can do. There are numerous problems with Willis’ game, but the main one is that he struggles to get rid of the football. He had the same number of sacks as he did completions a year ago and was unable to throw the last-second Hail Mary against the Eagles before getting taken down.

Generally speaking, teams seek backups with playing experience and a prototypical playing style. Willis doesn’t seem to check either box. He’s thrown just 67 passes in his NFL career and isn’t a pocket passer. Having only joined the Packers a couple of weeks ago, it’s highly unlikely that Willis has had the necessary time to acclimate to his new environment. Even if there is a serviceable NFL quarterback hidden beneath the surface, it will take a while to unlock, and time is of the essence.

The Detroit Lions Are Now Massive Favorites

Green Bay's quarterback situation greatly favors Detroit

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions were always the betting favorite to win the NFC North, but the division was supposed to be highly competitive. All four teams entered the preseason with postseason potential. Specifically, the Packers and the Lions stood out as strong contenders, not just to win their division but the NFC.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions have never won consecutive division titles in the Super Bowl era

What made Green Bay compelling was that the team seemed to have room to grow. Despite having one of the lowest-rated defenses in the league and the youngest roster, the Packers went 9-8 and won a postseason game. They improved their defense in the offseason by adding safety Xavier McKinney and a new coordinator. Additionally, the Packers signed Love to a hefty extension, cementing him as the franchise quarterback.

NFC North Betting Favorites Team Odds Detroit Lions -130 Chicago Bears +300 Green Bay Packers +450 Minnesota Vikings +1000 *Odds courtesy of BetMGM

It was thought that the Packers could at least make things interesting. The coaching and quarterback play would guarantee a relatively good offense, and even a middle-of-the-pack defense would’ve been a substantial improvement from last year’s team.

The prospect of Love missing time curtails the Packers’ chances of winning the division, making the Lions clear-cut front-runners. Barring major regression or injuries, the North is the Lions' to lose.

The Chicago Bears Have Emerged as Dark Horse

Green Bay's potential slip could help the Bears' postseason chances

Maybe the biggest beneficiary of Love’s absence would be the Chicago Bears . The Bears are coming off a modest 7-10 season but added a new quarterback and offensive coordinator in the offseason. This isn’t a typical Bears roster. There are playmakers all over the field and a talented quarterback to get them the ball. Chicago had the potential to take a leap in 2024, but the strength of Detroit and Green Bay made it difficult to have the Bears any higher than third in the North.

One of the biggest obstacles in Chicago’s path to a top-two spot in the division was the head-to-head matchups with the Packers. The Bears haven’t toppled their division foe since 2018, and another 0-2 showing against Green Bay would force a young team with a first-year quarterback to be nearly perfect otherwise.

The two don’t square off until Week 11, which would likely be well after Love’s return, but Chicago could get a head start on Green Bay, making those two games less consequential.

The NFC North has too much talent to only produce one postseason team. If Green Bay falls in the standings, it will only give Chicago a better chance at securing a Wild Card berth and an outside shot at the division. It may not be how the Bears drew it up, but a playoff appearance in the first year of the Caleb Williams experience looks as likely as ever.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all odds courtesy of BetMGM unless stated otherwise