Back in April 2020, the Green Bay Packers were heading into the NFL Draft coming off an AFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers, where the Packers looked outmatched and would need more help around Aaron Rodgers to reach the Super Bowl.

Given that the Packers fell short of the Super Bowl and being in win-now mode the goal seemed obvious going into the draft... get Rodgers more help to get over the hump.

However, the Packers instead identified an opportunity for the long term.

An opportunity to initiate their succession plan for Rodgers, and a chance to continue their unprecedented run of brilliance at the quarterback position.

So, the Packers, initially slated to draft at no.30, traded up with the Miami Dolphins to pick 26th.

Given that the 2020 draft was held virtually, we were robbed of seeing crowd reactions (at least from live fans), but you could imagine jaws dropping everywhere.

Jordan Love was seen as a raw prospect coming out of BYU, and pundits generally held the consensus that while talented, Love would be a project. The Packers decided that he was a project worth taking.

Fast-forward four years, and Love is now the highest paid QB in NFL history, signing a massive four-year, $220 million contract, including a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in new guarantees.

How did this all happen in four years?

Immediate Aftermath of the Love Pick

Aaron Rodgers didn't sound thrilled at the Packers drafting his successor

Generally, professional athletes are very competitive people, and don't like the idea of someone coming to take their spot.

When Aaron Rodgers, coming off his third MVP season, saw his team choose to draft his successor, rather than finding him immediate help, he was thrown off. When asked about his immediate reaction in a 2020 conference call, Rodgers replied:

General reaction at first was surprise, like many people... Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick.

It's worth noting that Rodgers didn't hold any ill will toward Love, likely because he went through something similar when he was drafted by the Packers back in 2005, despite Brett Favre being well entrenched as the franchise QB with several years left in his career.

The Packers followed through on their plan, with Love sitting behind Rodgers for three full seasons, one of which included yet another MVP year for Rodgers (2020).

However, the Packers fell in the NFC Championship again, this time to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... at Lambeau.

Seeing Love sitting on the bench as the team fell just short of a Super Bowl appearance made fans question the pick even more. Would another weapon for Rodgers have made the difference?

The End of the Aaron Rodgers Era in Green Bay

After more playoff disappointments, the Packers decided it was time for a new era.

Rodgers wasn't quite done lighting it up at Lambeau, as he won his second straight MVP in the 2021 season.

Along the way, Love managed to get his first NFL start in a Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as Rodgers was sidelined with Covid.

Love struggled in his NFL debut, as the Packers fell 13-7 to the Chiefs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, with one touchdown pass and one interception in his first NFL start.

However, Rodgers would return the following week and lead the Packers to a 6-2 finish, for a 13-4 record, and once again earned the no.1 seed in the NFC

Once again though, the Packers fell short, with the offense sputtering in an ugly 13-10 loss to the 49ers.

In 2022, the Packers traded away Rodgers' best weapon, Davante Adams, after Adams requested a trade to the Raiders. The Packers' offense dried up that year, with Rodgers struggling to find chemistry with a young Packers receiving corps.

The Packers started the season 4-8, before making a late playoff push. However, their playoff hopes were dashed when a hungry Lions team walked into Lambeau on the final night of the season, determined to play spoiler. The Lions scored the upset win in what would be Rodgers' final game as a Packer.

After some offseason drama, the Packers made the decision to trade Rodgers and start the Jordan Love era.

Love's 2023 Season Had a Rough Start

The Packers offense hit their stride and proved the team's patience with Love had paid off.

With Rodgers off to the Big Apple, it was Love's turn to mesh with a young Packers receiving corps.

There were certainly some growing pains last season, with coach Matt Lafleur even calling out his QB back in October.

We’ve got to find a way to make the plays, especially at the end of the game. There’s been three times this year where our offense has had the ball with an opportunity to go down and take the lead, and we haven’t gotten it done.

While Lafleur didn't mention Love specifically in that quote, it was essentially coach speak for 'our QB needs to get it done late in games'.

Whether it was through motivation, or a simple case of Love needing to find his footing as an NFL quarterback, something clicked in the second half of last season. The Packers found chemistry on offense. After a 3-6 start, they finished 5-2 down the stretch and earned a Wild Card spot.

Their run didn't stop there, as the Packers throttled the Dallas Cowboys at Jerry World 48-32 (the game was a lot more one-sided than the score suggests). Leading the youngest playoff team in NFL history, Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, with a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2.

Jordan Love 2023 Statistics 2023 Games Record Comp Att Comp % Yards TD INT Rating Regular Season 17 9-8 372 579 64.2% 4,159 32 11 96.1 Postseason 2 1-1 37 55 67.3% 466 5 2 108.6

The Packers then went to Levi's Stadium and narrowly fell to the eventual NFC champion 49ers 24-21, in a game the Packers arguably should've won.

That led us to this offseason, where several quarterbacks received record-setting extensions, before Love finally landed his deal a few days into Packers training camp.

Now the NFL's highest-paid QB (for now), Love will be expected to build on what he started last season, and he happens to be in one of the toughest divisions in fooball, with a deep Lions team eager to reach their first Super Bowl, and a much improved Bears team led by the supposed next face of the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Packers just keep churning out one superstar quarterback after another.

