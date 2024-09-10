Key Takeaways 49ers RB Jordan Mason shined in a Week 1 victory with Christian McCaffrey listed as inactive.

Mason's postgame quote about his role raised questions about the injury report's accuracy.

49ers shouldn't feel rushed to bring back McCaffrey, who's dealing with lingering leg injuries.

Just hours before the San Francisco 49ers took the field for their home opener against the New York Jets on Monday, fans were surprised to see superstar Christian McCaffrey listed as inactive, due to lingering leg injuries suffered during the preseason. But the running back's absence didn't hinder the team's primetime gameplan at all -- his backup fit in seamlessly.

Making his first NFL start in three seasons, Jordan Mason played the role of hero, rushing for a career-high 147 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown in the 49ers' 32-19 win over the Jets. His immediate impact turned heads, as his total rushes were the most ever in a 49ers opener. But Mason's postgame comments also garnered attention... and raised some eyebrows.

In an on-field interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Mason suggested he learned "maybe Friday" that he was going to start in place of McCaffrey, who wasn't handed his injury designation of "questionable" until Saturday. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan denied Mason's claim during his press conference, asserting that their decision on McCaffrey wasn't made that early.

Big Deal or Big Nothing?

Mason might've accidentally leaked some shadiness

If what Mason said about the timeline was true, his gaffe opened up a tiny can of worms for the NFL. Of course, he can't be knocked for honesty, but the truth matters when injury reports influence the league's relationships with the major sportsbooks and affect millions of fantasy managers. This is why Mason's response raised questions and concerns. It's all about trust.

Assuming that the 49ers' secret was revealed by Mason -- they knew all along that McCaffrey wasn't going to suit up in Week 1 -- that's an issue. Sure, there are flaws and loopholes in the system that allow teams to conceal information like this, and the 49ers certainly wouldn't be the first or last team exposed. But did McCaffrey's status need more clarity? A fair question.

There's a considerable difference between "questionable" and "doubtful" injury designations, and if the 49ers knew well ahead of time that McCaffrey wasn't a serious option on Monday, he should've been labeled the latter this past weekend. Did they commit a crime? No. It was an effective strategy that kept everyone in the dark. But the NFL can't be pleased. It's messy.

It's unfortunate that Mason's terrific and unexpected performance was somewhat shrouded by his on-field ESPN interview -- he said as much to reporters at the podium in the moments thereafter. He did nothing wrong, though, and deserved praise for what he achieved. Prior to Monday, he never had more than 11 carries, 69 rushing yards, or 27 snaps in an NFL game.

FreeMason in the Bay Area

49ers shouldn't feel a need to rush McCaffrey back

Whether or not Mason received news of his starting role last Friday, he was at least prepared for it. He essentially spent all of training camp with the 49ers' first-stringers while McCaffrey treated his calf and Achilles injuries. McCaffrey was also limited in practice last week, even though he had no doubts about receiving his normal bell-cow workload against the Jets.

Still, it's a pretty cool story for Mason, who went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2022 and was considered the 49ers' third running back option not long ago. A season-ending injury to Elijah Mitchell's hamstring opened up the backup role to Mason in late August, and Monday proved that he's taking full advantage of the opportunity. He sure played like he belonged.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stats: The 49ers dominated time of possession against the Jets in Week 1, controlling the ball for 38 minutes. They also scored on eight straight offensive possessions, and ran 70 plays compared with the Jets' 49.

The 49ers flaunt such a high-octane offense, that they didn't need to give Mason that heavy workload if they didn't feel he was ready for it. But his skillset was lauded by Shanahan, who noted Mason's ability to break tackles. According to NFL Research, no running back had ever logged that many carries in a game in Shanahan's time as 49ers head coach (since 2017).

Depending on how McCaffrey feels this week, the 49ers may not have to play similar games when discussing his injury status for Sunday's road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It's no secret they want him out there -- he's one of just three players in NFL history to record 1,000-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receptions in a single season. He's beyond special.

