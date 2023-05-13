Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's penalty save against Leicester City could be a key moment in the fight for survival, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old made a pivotal save against his England teammate James Maddison which helped the Toffees gain a much-needed point.

Everton were already 2-1 down at the time Maddison approached the penalty spot to face Pickford from 12 yards.

The former Sunderland shotstopper, who signed for the Toffees for a fee of £25m, had done his homework and stayed down the middle to deny Maddison, with Everton going on to equalise in the second half.

The Merseyside club grabbed the momentum and ran with it to the south coast, where they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by five goals to one in what was undoubtedly the shock result of the weekend.

Everton had won just once away from home this season in the Premier League before the trip to the Amex Stadium, so the supporters in the away end must have been in shock when the fifth goal went in.

Journalist Brown has suggested that the Pickford save could have been a huge moment in the fight to stay in the division.

What has Brown said about Everton?

Brown has suggested that the performance at Brighton was down to the confidence gained from the Leicester draw.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that performance came from the Leicester game. I think Everton took massive confidence from how well they played against Leicester.

"The penalty save by Jordan Pickford in that game looks bigger by the minute. I think that's probably, if Everton are to stay up, you could almost point to that as a massive swing point in the season.

"I think if that had gone in Everton would have been 3-1 down in the game, going into half-time. I don't see them coming back from that. Leicester would have got further away from them."

What's next for Everton?

The four points against Brighton and Leicester have put the Toffees in the driving seat to stay in the league.

Sean Dyche's side now sit just outside the relegation zone, but their remaining fixtures certainly won't be easy.

Everton host Manchester City this weekend, with Pep Guardiola's side still fighting to win the title.

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers follow - two sides who are all but safe, which could play in Everton's hands if they have little to play for.