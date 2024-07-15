Highlights A devastated Jordan Pickford opened up following England's Euro 2024 final loss in a heartfelt interview.

Fans have praised Pickford's honesty and the emotional interview following England's defeat.

Pickford's genuine and heartfelt interview after defeat resonates with supporters online.

Fans have praised Jordan Pickford for his heartfelt interview following England's Euro 2024 final loss to Spain on Sunday night. The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 on the night, with goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal clinching the trophy for Luis de la Fuente's men. Cole Palmer got on the scoresheet for England, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

The loss left the entire England team devastated, with Jude Bellingham spotted consoling several of his dejected teammates after the full-time whistle was blown. One player who was spotted looking emotional was Pickford, who appeared to be in tears in footage that went viral on social media. The goalkeeper then took part in an honest interview where he wore his heart on his sleeve - and it's received the admiration of fans online.

Pickford Admitted He Was 'Devastated'

The keeper spoke honestly

Losing a football match as important as the Euro 2024 final is tough enough, but it's even more challenging when you're then required to express your thoughts immediately afterwards with a camera in your face. That's exactly what happened to Pickford as he was interviewed shortly after the final whistle on Sunday night. Rather than play it safe and cool, though, the goalkeeper wore his heart on his sleeve and was honest about how upset he was following the loss. He said:

"They gave us a sucker punch towards the end. Just devastated. It's taken the soul out of me, to be honest. There are no more words really, I've given it my all. I think we've all given it our all."

With his reputation for winding up the opposition players and fans, it would have been easy for Pickford to put on a brave face and try and hide how much the loss impacted the goalkeeper. Instead, he was open and honest with how he was feeling and fans have praised him online.

Fans Have Been Vocal in Their Praise

Many admire Pickford for his honesty

While it can be risky for footballers to open and express their true feelings, it's something that many have admired in Pickford's interview. Supporters have taken to social media to praise the keeper. One fan revealed the interview had them feeling emotional, saying: "This has set me right off. He’s played so hard for us for years, gives everything. Gutted."

While another admitted they were upset about the result, but were especially upset for Pickford after watching the interview, posting: "Genuinely gutted for the team but for Pickford in particular, absolute legend and you can see how much he wants it and how devastated he is."

"Proper interview that, he gets how it feels," another fan posted on social media. Pickford's form in an England shirt has been excellent for years, and one supporter revealed how they thought he deserved some success with the Three Lions: "Genuinely so so wounded for him, man done more than enough to deserve it in an England shirt."

Finally, one fan praised Pickford for his classy interview, saying: "Honest and class! You can tell how emotional too. Superb!"