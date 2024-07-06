Highlights Jordan Pickford's water bottle had penalty-saving advice on the outside of it against Switzerland.

Next to Manuel Akanji's name were the words 'dive left', which Pickford ultimately did to thwart the Manchester City defender.

England are through to the Euro 2024 semi-finals after another dramatic match in Germany.

Jordan Pickford was a penalty hero once again for England as his shoot-out save from Manuel Akanji helped the Three Lions to beat Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024. England scored all five of their penalties in the shoot-out, with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all finding the net from 12 yards.

That meant that Pickford's sole save from Akanji was enough to put England through to the semi-finals. An eagle-eyed photographer zoomed in on Pickford's water bottle during the shoot-out, and on the outside of it was a list of Switzerland's possible penalty takers, accompanied by advice on each taker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Pickford has helped England to win two out of the three penalty shoot-outs he has been involved in with England at Euros and World Cups.

Pickford's Water Bottle Notes

Goalkeeper followed instructions to thwart Akanji

Next to some players' names were the words 'dive left' or 'dive right', while there were more complex instructions for other players, like 'fake right - dive left' and 'set - react'. Next to Akanji's name were the words 'dive left', which Pickford ultimately did to thwart the Manchester City defender.

Speaking after the game, Pickford admitted England had to dig deep: "Another special night, another grind, another trenches game, but that's what football is all about. We know what a good side they were. Any side in the European Championship is a good side, so we never took them for granted. We went a goal down again, we were resilient, B (Saka) comes up with something special. We had to grind out. The substitutes coming on made a massive impact. What a game."

Euro 2024 remaining fixtures Match Location When Spain vs France (semi-final) Munich 9 July, 8pm BST Netherlands vs England (semi-final) Dortmund 10 July, 8pm BST Final Berlin 14 July, 8pm BST

Praise For Teammates

All five of England's players scored in shoot-out

Pickford also revealed that the match referee didn't let him carry out his usual routine in the shoot-out. Pickford usually collects the ball for his teammates before they step up from 12 yards but wasn't able to on this occasion. He added: "Firstly the referee didn't let me do the usual process, so I've got to adapt. I had to adapt to it tonight. I like to get the lads the ball, for a bit of focus for them, a bit of calmness. I could only do it on the first one tonight and luckily I saved it."

Pickford hailed England's takers after they finished the shoot-out with a 100 per cent record. "I've got to give massive respect to the lads tonight who stepped up and took one. To score all five, the way they did, huge credit. We've got two lads making their major tournament debuts this trip, and Bukayo off the back of 2021 stepping up. It shows the character in our squad, and it was great for us. We've got a quick turnaround, but we're still here and that's what the nation wants, and that's what we want."