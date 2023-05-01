Jordan Pickford brilliantly saved James Maddison's penalty during Everton's game against Leicester and images have now emerged showing why.

With Leicester leading 2-1 just before the break, the Foxes were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time, after Michael Keane handled Harvey Barnes' cross.

Pickford is renowned for being an expert penalty saver, having stopped a number of spot-kicks for both Everton and England.

And he proved so again this time around by saving Maddison's shot that was struck down the middle.

Pickford's water bottle reveals all

Generally, footballers tend to score when they go straight down the middle with penalties.

But a close-up image of Pickford's water bottle reveals that he knew exactly what his England teammate was likely to do.

Sky Sports cameras offered up a zoomed-in photo, showing that Maddison hits 60 per cent of his penalties straight down the middle.

It also revealed that Jamie Vardy prefers to go to the right-hand corner, while Youri Tielemans has always opted for the left.

Check it out below:

Pickford's reaction to penalty save

In typical Pickford fashion, the goalkeeper celebrated emphatically after stopping Maddison's effort.

And while some fans joked that his emotions were perhaps a bit over the top, his save ended up being pivotal.

Indeed, Alex Iwobi equalised for Everton early in the second half as Sean Dyche's side went on to claim a vital point.

VIDEO: Jordan Pickford's reaction to saving James Maddison's penalty

Everton and Leicester still in trouble

Overall, this was not a match representative of two teams at the bottom.

The football was free-flowing at times and Jamie Carragher even described it as one of the 'best matches this season.'

But ultimately, the two sides will feel disappointed not to have come away with all three points, with the result meaning both are still in danger of relegation.

Everton remain 19th on 29 points, while Leicester move up to 16th on 30 points.

It means that this year's battle to avoid the drop looks set to go down to the wire.

And if Everton do manage to stay up, they may look back on that Pickford save as the moment that kept them in the Premier League.