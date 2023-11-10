Highlights Jordan Poole reflects on his time with the Golden State Warriors as a means to an end, having achieved his goals of winning a championship and securing financial stability.

Poole wanted to be in a position to lead his own team, learning from the best in Golden State and now transitioning to building a new foundation with the Washington Wizards.

While Poole is facing some struggles in Washington, including decreased scoring and lower shooting percentages, he remains focused on being a leader and building relationships with his teammates.

At this point, Washington Wizards star Jordan Poole has been asked to comment about his wild run with the Golden State Warriors a number of times, but one still can't help but wonder how he truly feels about the time he spent in the Bay, and the ups and downs he experienced there. For his part, Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer worked to get to the bottom of that complicated subject in a recent interview and, if his statement truly tells the whole tale, Poole looks back at the period, unemotionally, as a means to an end.

"Essentially, everything that needed to be done in Golden State got done,” Poole told Yahoo! Sports. “I got a ring. Made sure my family is straight. A good situation to come in [to Washington] and just kind of have my own team, play my own type of basketball.”

That much is hard to argue with – Poole acted as a key component to the Dubs' 2022 championship run and, for his effort, he was rewarded with the aforementioned ring and a four-year contract extension worth $140 million. Beyond that, the 24-year-old doesn't seem interested in digging up any dirt or reopening any old wounds. He got the chip, he got the bag, and now he's focused on a new goal: cementing his own legacy.

Poole wanted to spread his wings following his Warriors exit

Despite all he accomplished as a member of one of the best teams the Association has ever seen in the Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson-led Warriors, it's difficult for an outsider not to think about Poole's spat with Draymond Green and/or his 2023 playoff woes when taking stock of that period. Again, Poole doesn't seem to have that problem. He's keenly aware of all he gained from coming into the league with Golden State and he hopes to take those things with him as he sets out on his own path.

“Obviously, I wanted to be in a position to have my own team, and then if it did come, how would I go about that?” Poole told Yahoo Sports. “Luckily, I’m able to do that so young, after learning from some of the best. It’s cool. It’s a smooth transition. We’re building everything from scratch, essentially. Building up a new foundation. Everything in Golden State was already established, so we kinda had to fit into the mold that they have there.”

Jordan Poole - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 17.4 Rebounds 1.9 Assists 3.3 Field goal % 41.5 3-point field goal % 31.9

Whether Poole is the kind of player who's capable of captaining his own ship is a matter for debate. Last season, he struggled to strike the balance between making the most of his burgeoning talents for himself and putting them to use in the best way possible for his team as a guy playing a support role behind Steph, Klay and Co. He may have put up a career-high 20.4 points per game, but his efficiency took a major hit. And, come playoff time, his decision-making and perceived selfishness were spotlighted in a big, bad way.

As a key piece for the rebuilding Wizards, though, he doesn't have to defer in the same way that he was being asked to do as his Warriors tenure approached its end. However, some of the same struggles have reared their ugly heads.

Poole is off to a rough start in Washington

Through games played on Nov. 9, Poole is still getting buckets at a fairly high rate. However, his scoring has actually decreased in Washington and his shooting numbers are currently at their lowest points since his rookie year. Poole is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists per contest for the Wizards, but he's connecting on just 41.5 percent of his field-goal attempts overall and 31.9 percent on attempts from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Wizards are scuffling at just 2-5 on the year.

Nevertheless, he's doing what he can to be a leader for his team alongside high-scoring big man Kyle Kuzma.

"We’re also just such big personalities. A little bit different, a little bit of polar opposites. He’s more outgoing, I’m more, like, internalized,” Poole said. “But we know what it takes in order to build relationships, talk to people, get your teammates on the same page just as people, not just players. That goes such a long way.”

